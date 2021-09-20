Taunton police sergeant placed on leave after off duty drunk driving arrest following crash with motorcycle

A Taunton police sergeant was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for operating under the influence after getting into a crash that seriously injured a man on a motorcycle early Sunday morning, police said.
Shawn Smith, 49, of Raynham, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to a statement from Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.
Smith, who has been a member of the Taunton Police Department since 2000, was off duty and operating a personal vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Taunton police responded to a report of the crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Harvey Street and found the operator of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, suffering from serious injuries. The man was taken to a Brockton hospital and was later transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the statement by police.
Smith was arrested and was subsequently placed on administrative leave. He is due to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday, police said.
