70 percent of Americans disapprove of Texas abortion law enforcement, poll finds

The abortion ban, which took effect in early September, allows private citizens to bring lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. The law also allows successful plaintiffs to collect cash judgments of $10,000 from those they sue ― a provision panned by an even larger majority of poll respondents.

Seven in 10 Americans disapprove of a provision in the Texas law that allows private citizens to use lawsuits to enforce a six-week abortion ban, the nationwide Monmouth University poll found.

A new poll finds a large majority of Americans disapprove of the enforcement provisions of Texas’ abortion law.

Eight in 10 Americans (81 percent) disapprove of giving cash incentives to private citizens who successfully file suits against those who perform or assist a woman with getting an abortion, the poll found.

While the vast majority of Democrats and independents oppose both provisions, the poll found Republicans were split on having private citizens enforce the law (46 percent approved and 41 percent disapproved). But even most Republican voters (67 percent) took a negative view of the $10,000 payment.

Abortion has long been an ideologically polarizing topic in the United States with stances drawn primarily along party lines, which makes the broad opposition to the Texas law’s enforcement all the more notable.

“The American public is largely pro-choice, although many would accept some limitations on abortion access. This Texas law goes way too far for most people. The ‘bounty’ aspect in particular seems objectionable,” Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in a press release.

The poll found that most Democrats (73 percent) disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Texas law to go into effect, while most Republicans (62 percent) agreed.

The poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute by telephone from Sept. 9 to 13, among a national random sample of 802 adults.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.