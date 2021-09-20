The next 10 days will try Nancy Pelosi’s tactical abilities more than ever before

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also showered with praise and is routinely referred to as one of the best House speakers in a generation. Republicans also say this about her, not because they agree with her politically, but because of her ability to somehow get the votes necessary to win key battles.

As New England Patriots fans know, when Tom Brady’s team is losing and there is only one minute left in the game, there is an excellent chance that Brady will find a way to win. That is why many football analysts say he is the best quarterback of all time.

Advertisement

The next 10 days, however, will test Pelosi in ways that she simply has never been tested. Indeed, few House speakers have ever been tested like this.

Let’s go through the ways:

The government is in danger of a shut down at the end of this month. Unless Congress agrees to increase the debt limit, the government will run out of money to pay its bills sometime next month. Pelosi made a deal where she promised House Democratic moderates that she would put the Senate-passed infrastructure bill up for a vote by next week, and there doesn’t appear to be enough votes for that to pass. If a shutdown happens or the US defaults, Biden’s entire legislative agenda — from an infrastructure bill to a massive social welfare bill Democrats are hoping to pass in a process known as reconciliation — could all be up in smoke.

Leaders of the House and Senate have faced pickles like this before. But the environment here is especially challenging. Pelosi can only lose the votes of three Democrats and still pass anything along partisan lines.

Here is the extra rub: so much of what Pelosi can do depends on the Senate. Moderate House Democrats, for example, only want to agree to the reconciliation dollar figure the Senate has essentially pre-approved. Progressive House Democrats, meanwhile, say they won’t vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate actually passes a reconciliation deal. (This effectively sets up a situation doomed to fail on basic math.) Given that the Senate is evenly split, every single Democratic vote is needed.

While infrastructure, raising taxes, addressing climate change, and other social welfare items are deeply important to many Americans, if those items don’t get passed in the next few days, lawmakers can always cut a deal and try again.

But not for a shutdown of the government. If there is a shutdown then there is usually a market collapse that follows along with a high-stakes political blame game. It’s for this reason that there is a ton of attention on the high-stakes situation with raising the debt limit and keeping the government funded.

Advertisement

At the moment it is a game of chicken. Republicans say they won’t support raising the debt ceiling at all, even though it includes paying for items already agreed to in Congress, like the portion of Trump’s border wall Republicans passed.

Republicans believe that Democrats are completely in charge of the House, Senate, and the White House, and it is Democrats that will be blamed if the country goes into default.

They are right about who is in charge, but technically it will be Republicans who denied the debt limit increase if a vote is taken on this. And to make it tougher on Republicans, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Monday that they will put the debt limit language inside of a spending bill that will not only keep the government open until December but also pay for federal hurricane disaster relief (in mostly red states) and pay to resettle Afghan refugees.

Even so, McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday that Republicans would still turn down this “reckless taxing and spending spree that Democrats are writing behind closed doors.”

The bill “is designed to leave Americans with a socialist country they never voted for,” McConnell added.

There is still one way that Pelosi can get out this: she can include a bunch of this ― particularly the debt ceiling fix and the government funding through December ― inside of the reconciliation bill that would only need 50 votes to pass the Senate. But that would mean drastically rewriting what is currently in the massive $3.5 trillion bill, which already includes expanding support for child care, paying for community college, lowering drug costs, and bolstering the Affordable Care Act. Democrat Joe Manchin, who could kill the bill with a no vote, suggested over the weekend that in its current form a vote on the reconciliation bill should be pushed back until next year.

Advertisement

That would put all these problems right back on Pelosi’s doorstep.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.