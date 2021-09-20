Congress must be bold to meet climate challenge

“Climate investments can’t wait,” by US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Roseann Bongiovanni, executive director of GreenRoots (Opinion, Sept. 14), concludes “We must have the courage to act boldly. There is no time to waste when so much is at stake.” For those who understand the climate crisis, this is a no-brainer. We really are running out of time.

Despite the hype, the $3.5 trillion price tag on the reconciliation bill is only about 1.2 percent of the economy over the 10-year period, as E.J. Dionne Jr. noted in a recent Washington Post column. And $2.9 trillion could be raised by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent and the top marginal rate for individuals earning over $523,000 from 37 percent to 39.6 percent.