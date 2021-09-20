All Bruins players and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, GM Don Sweeney says

Vaccination isn’t mandatory, but restrictions — travel between the United States and Canada could result in a lengthy quarantine for players who are not vaccinated — contributed to the number.

Last week, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league expected 98 percent of players to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season. League projections found only between 10 and 15 of the roughly 700 players won’t be vaccinated by the time the season begins on Oct. 12.

All Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated, according to general manager Don Sweeney.

The NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols are harsh on the unvaccinated. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, which could include games in Canada since Daly confirmed there is no exception in this case for the country’s quarantine rule.

Advertisement

Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. And there will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.