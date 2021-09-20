Bruins sign right wing Zach Senyshyn to a two-way contract for this season

Yet to prove after four seasons as a pro that he has the game to land a full-time NHL roster spot, right wing Zach Senyshyn on Monday agreed to a two-way contact with the Bruins for the upcoming season.
Senyshyn, 24, will earn $750,000 if he can stick with the varsity, but will see his pay reduced dramatically if he is assigned, as expected, to AHL Providence again.
The Bruins did not make public what Senyshyn would earn in the minors, but the number is likely around $100,000 — the same salary a similar one-year contract called for last season.
Chosen 15th overall in the 2015 draft — the same year the Bruins selected Jakub Zboril (13) and Jake DeBrusk (14) — Senyshyn has labored all but exclusively with Providence ever since turning pro upon his departure from the Soo Greyhounds, his OHL junior club.
The Bruins likely extended Senyshyn, in part, because he finally showed some pop last season in 18 games with Providence, registering 7 goals and 13 points, by far his best scoring rate as a pro. It was enough of a pulse for general manager Don Sweeney to extend the “show me” offer.
In his 14 games with the Bruins, split over three seasons, Senyshyn has produced a meager 1-2—3 scoring line.
