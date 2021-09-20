Bruins sign right wing Zach Senyshyn to a two-way contract for this season

Yet to prove after four seasons as a pro that he has the game to land a full-time NHL roster spot, right wing Zach Senyshyn on Monday agreed to a two-way contact with the Bruins for the upcoming season.

Senyshyn, 24, will earn $750,000 if he can stick with the varsity, but will see his pay reduced dramatically if he is assigned, as expected, to AHL Providence again.

The Bruins did not make public what Senyshyn would earn in the minors, but the number is likely around $100,000 — the same salary a similar one-year contract called for last season.