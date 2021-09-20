Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has bruised ribs, raising possibility he can play in Week 3

Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Dolphins’ 35-0 loss to Buffalo Sunday after just two series and eight plays. He ended up on the turf after three of those plays, sacked twice on the first series and then injured on the final play of Miami’s second possession. He was taken from the sideline on a cart and didn’t return, though the Dolphins have hope that he can play in Week 3.

Tests on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa failed to show any serious problems other than bruised ribs, raising the possibility he could play next weekend when the Dolphins visit the Raiders.

For the Dolphins, Sunday was bad. Monday was at least somewhat better.

“If Tua can go, he’s going to go,” coach Brian Flores said. “That’s just the kind of kid he is.”

Wide receiver Will Fuller, who missed Week 1 while completing a six-game suspension and missed Week 2 for a personal matter, was back with the Dolphins. Flores said he expects Fuller to practice this week, meaning his now twice-delayed debut could come Sunday.

Raiders expect QB Carr (ankle) will play

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr underwent tests on his injured right ankle but coach Jon Gruden expects him to be able to play this week.

Carr got hurt after throwing a TD pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Steelers. After being down on the turf for a bit, Carr got taped up in the medical tent and didn’t miss a play. The injury was to the same ankle Carr broke late in the 2016 season.

Carr returned and led the Raiders to the victory, throwing a 61-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III in the fourth quarter.

Colts QB Wentz sprained both ankles, return uncertain

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sprained both ankles during Sunday’s loss to the Rams and coach Frank Reich said he’s not sure when Wentz will return.

Wentz limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter after his right leg got twisted in a pile. He did not return.

Reich said Wentz injured his left ankle earlier in the game and played through the pain.

It’s unclear whether Wentz will play next weekend when the Colts visit Tennessee in a game that could give the winner an early leg up in the division chase.

Bears to turn to Fields?

Whether they want to or not, the Bears just might have to go with rookie Justin Fields.

Coach Matt Nagy said the team had ruled out a torn ACL for quarterback Andy Dalton, and it was awaiting more test results on his left knee before deciding who will start this weekend at Cleveland.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago’s final drive in the first half of Sunday’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati after getting in a handful of plays earlier in the game, and he led the Bears the rest of the way.

Asked if Dalton is the starter if he’s healthy, Nagy repeated the question. Then, he said: “That’s something I’m not going to gonna get into with scheme.”

Team spokesman Brandon Faber came to the media room and said Nagy told him he misunderstood the question and Dalton is the starter if he’s healthy.

Dalton was injured on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. Fields took the final three snaps of that possession.

Dalton was in for the next drive, before Fields led Chicago’s final one of the half.

Browns WR Landry may be out multiple weeks

Jarvis Landry has pushed through the pain of numerous injuries throughout his durable NFL career. He finally succumbed to one.

Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday’s 31-21 win over Houston.

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver got hurt while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics.

LB Jewell is fifth starter Broncos have lost in two weeks

The Broncos haven’t lost a game yet, but they have lost five starters in two weeks and the latest injury, to inside linebacker Josey Jewell, appears the most serious.

Coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t confirm reports that the fourth-year inside linebacker is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Broncos also lost Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on Sunday when he aggravated a right ankle injury that’s been bothering him for a month and kept him out of the season opener against the Giants.

Jackson, Ravens expose Chiefs’ defense

It was only fitting the Ravens would put away a comeback win over the Chiefs by running Lamar Jackson right up the middle when Kansas City needed a fourth-down stop to get the ball back Sunday night.

The Chiefs knew it was coming; the Ravens had been doing it all game.

They still couldn’t stop it.

Nor could the Chiefs stop the run the previous week against the Browns, though some late-game magic from Patrick Mahomes managed to bail them out in Week 1. But when the Kansas City defense allowed Jackson to scamper for a clinching first down with about a minute left Sunday night, it prevented Mahomes from even getting another chance.

The result was a 36-35 loss that ended the Chiefs’ streak of 14 consecutive wins in the month of September.

“When guys are in position, you have to make the tackle,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We have to do a better job getting off blocks. We knew they were a very good run team. Guys pushed through it and got us in a position to win the game.”

A fumble also kept the Chiefs from kicking a potential winning field goal.

While the Browns and Ravens have exposed the Chiefs’ inability to stop the run, and their failure to improve this past offseason in an area that also was a problem last year, the fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire following the two-minute warning rests as much on Kansas City’s coaching staff as it does anyone else.

After the Chiefs took over at their own 25 with 3:14 left, Mahomes hit Byron Pringle over the middle for 23 yards. He hit Travis Kelce for 13 yards and again for 7 more, getting the ball to the Baltimore 32.

All of a sudden, Reid and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy put the ball in the hands of a second-year pro that had struggled all game to find running room rather than keep it in the hands of arguably the NFL’s best player.

Edwards-Helaire was promptly stripped of the ball. The Ravens recovered the fumble. Jackson converted on fourth down.

Game over.