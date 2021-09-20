EMass boys’ soccer: Needham’s Mitchell Wilson headlines Players of the Week

Cody Holbert and Luke Twomey, Marshfield — Each compiled four-goal performances across a pair of Patriot League victories. Holbert scored four times in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Duxbury before Twomey matched his teammate with four tallies in a 7-2 win over Plymouth South on Friday.

Shoaib Housni, Latin Academy — The freshman propelled the Dragons to a key City League win over Burke on Saturday, finishing off a cross from Jaheim Perez in the second half to give the hosts a 1-0 victory.

Mehdi Khemmich, Bishop Fenwick — In his third high school game, the freshman midfielder scored two goals and added four assists to power the Crusaders in Wednesday’s 8-1 win over Arlington Catholic.