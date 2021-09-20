Gary Sánchez homers as Yankees close gap in AL wild card

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez rebounded from poor defensive play with a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and the Yankees gained in the AL wild-card race with a 4-3 victory over the Rangers Monday night.

Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie A.J. Alexy (2-1) with his 22nd home run.

His play behind the plate contributed to three defeats during New York’s fall from playoff position: Sánchez failed to tag a runner against the Mets despite catching the throw in plenty of time, allowed a pair of ninth-inning wild pitches at Baltimore, and missed a foul popup in a seven-run inning by Cleveland.