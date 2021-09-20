Lamar Jackson, Ravens break through against Chiefs in primetime classic

And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs — Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year — was a wild affair from the start.

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City, 36-35, Sunday night.

With Jackson leading the Ravens’ 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore (1-1) ensured that all four AFC North teams are tied. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.

The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives — well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson’s 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.

Like a video game with no controller for defense, the teams moved up and down the field with little opposition. Most thrilling was Travis Kelce’s 46-yard slalom in which he avoided nearly the entire Baltimore defensive unit, breaking three tackles before falling into the end zone, exhausted.

But it was not enough because Mahomes finally threw an interception in September, by Tavon Young, which set up Jackson’s first touchdown run.

The Chiefs broke a 14-14 tie with a precise drive late in the first half, sparked by a 20-yard screen pass to backup tight end Blake Bell. Darrel Williams ran it in from the 10 with 51 seconds to go.

That was enough time for Baltimore to reach field-goal range for Justin Tucker, who nailed a 43-yarder. The problem for the Ravens: Kansas City got the second-half kickoff.

Mahomes capped a quick 74-yard drive with a short pass to Byron Pringle, who eluded two tacklers for a 40-yard score and a 28-17 lead.

And the problem for the Chiefs was their defense, which was getting shredded — aside from Mathieu’s interceptions — had to take the field. It completely lost Marquise Brown on a 42-yard jump pass TD four plays after Pringle scored.

Of course, with Mahomes chucking the ball and guys like Kelce catching it, the Chiefs barely shrug in such circumstances. And Kelce’s highlight-reel touchdown restored the 11-point margin.

Young’s pick set up Baltimore near midfield and yet another quick drive was finished by Jackson’s sprint right and dive for a 2-yard score. But a 2-point conversion pass to Brown was negated by a penalty and the Ravens failed on the next try.