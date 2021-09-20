Liam Harrington has his late grandfather on his mind as Kicks for Cancer approaches for Concord-Carlisle boys’ soccer

“Every time I play, I always think about him,” said Harrington, a senior captain for the Patriots.

Every time Liam Harrington steps onto the soccer field for the Concord-Carlisle boys’ soccer team, he does so the with the memory of his late grandfather, John Harrington.

The elder Harrington, born in Castletownbere, Ireland, moved to England at age 18 to play soccer. He arrived in the United States 15 years later. He died on Christmas Eve, 2014, of pancreatic and lung cancer, when Liam was 10.

A matchup against Dual County League rival Lincoln-Sudbury always carries weight. But Saturday night, Harrington and his teammates will take on L-S in the 15th annual Lois Wells Memorial Kicks for Cancer fundraiser at Concord-Carlisle.

Kicks for Cancer returns to Concord-Carlisle Saturday in a back-to-normal setting. A year ago, during the pandemic, the event was played without fans. The 15th event lists 18 games, for boys’ and girls’ soccer, at the freshman, junior varsity, and varsity level, along with two field hockey games.

The event was started in 2007, by C-C varsity coach Ray Pavlik, to honor the spirit and life of Wells, the mother of Patriot alums Dan and Steve Wells, who had returned to the program as an assistant coach in 2003. Lois Wells died of ovarian cancer in 2007.

“Even though we played the game last year, it just wasn’t the same without all the fans and all the other games happening,” Steve Wells said. “It’s going to be really nice to just bring the community together.”

All proceeds from the sale of tickets, T-shirts, concessions, and more goes directly to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where Lois Wells received her treatment. Monies raised help fund the research of Dr. Kevin Elias.

On Sunday, the Mighty Moose 5k Run/Walk will also be held at Concord-Carlisle in honor of Concord resident Jenna Swaim, who died of ovarian cancer in 2018, to raise money for the same cause.

Since 2007, Kicks for Cancer has raised over $700,000; Pavlik hopes to raise $200,000 this year.

Dana Farber scientists “developed ovarian cancer early detection blood test using microRNAs” with the money generated from last year’s event, according to the Kicks for Cancer website.

“This can be a game changer,” Pavlik said of the early detection test. “It has created an extra incentive for our kids and everybody involved to get out and do something.”

Each player participating in Kicks for Cancer will wear the name of a loved one affected by cancer on the back of their pink or teal jersey. Harrington will wear “Grampy” on the back of his shirt, as he has done for the past three years to honor his grandfather.

“Although we’re all playing for different individuals, it’s all for the same cause,” Harrington said. “It just brings the team together.”

Harrington credits his passion for soccer to his grandfather, who brought his love for the game with him when he emigrated from England to the United States early in his life.

“My dad wasn’t the biggest soccer person, so [my grandfather] pushed me in the direction of soccer,” the 17-year-old Harrington said.

Harrington said his grandfather used to come to his games as a child and give him advice on how he could improve. He also recalls watching soccer on TV with “Grampy” on the weekends and listening to his stories about playing back in England.

Harrington said he’s looking forward to representing his grandfather and all of those affected by cancer on the field.

“It honestly feels better than any other game because you’re playing for a cause that’s so much bigger than yourself,” Harrington said. “It’s not just about winning a sports game.”

The 15th Kicks for Cancer event is named in memory of Lois Wells, the mother of Concord-Carlisle assistant boys' soccer coach Steve Wells, a Patriot alum. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Kicks for Cancer schedule

Saturday, at Concord-Carlisle

10 a.m. — Needham boys’ soccer vs. Milton; Wakefield boys’ soccer vs. Burlington.

11 a.m. — Concord-Carlisle varsity field hockey vs. Holliston

12:15 p.m. — Reading boys’ soccer vs. Woburn; Waltham boys’ soccer vs. Boston Latin.

2:30 p.m. — Brookline boys’ soccer vs. Newton North; Acton-Boxborough boys’ soccer vs. Westford; Weston girls’ soccer vs. Cambridge, 2:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m. — Newton South boys’ soccer vs. Cambridge; Concord-Carlisle girls’ soccer vs. Lincoln-Sudbury; Bedford girls’ soccer vs. Acton-Boxborough

7 p.m. — Concord-Carlisle boys’ soccer vs. Lincoln-Sudbury; Bedford boys’ soccer vs. Wayland

Corner Kicks

▪ After finishing the abbreviated 2020 Fall I season undefeated, Masconomet is off to a blistering start this fall, outscoring foes 21-0 through three matches. Masco returns 12 seniors, including captains Eoin O’Brien, Aiden Gauvain, and Sam Brockelman, who are critical to their attack. The elite offensive unit compiled 17 goals in two matches last week, highlighted by a 10-0 win over Saugus on Tuesday. Masco is a favorite in Division 2, but will be tested over the next few weeks starting with Monday’s match against Beverly and a nonconference tilt with St. John’s Prep in late October.

“It’s basically our first real year in the Northeastern Conference so we’re seeing how we stack up,” said Masco coach Jared Scarpaci. “I think both our offense and defense has played well so far and the veteran players are really meshing with the juniors and sophomores and providing leadership.”

▪ One year after senior Christian Perugini sparked Medway to an undefeated season and a Tri-Valley League title with 10 goals and 10 assists across 10 games, his younger brother, Marco, is following suit. The junior started the season with a pair of goals in a win over Dover-Sherborn and then netted two tallies in Friday’s 2-1 win over Medfield. Perugini already has six goals in five games.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, No. 9 Brookline at No. 3 Framingham, 3:45 p.m. — The Bay State Conference appears to be loaded this fall; Two of the conference’s best square off in this Carey Division matchup of unbeatens.

Friday, No. 16 Plymouth North at Marshfield, 4 p.m. — Both sides enter this Patriot League showdown undefeated. The Eagles have outscored opponents, 14-2, through four matches; Marshfield has scored 12 goals over its last two.

Saturday, No. 4 Arlington at No. 2 BC High, 3 p.m. — A premier nonconference showdown. Can BC High score against Arlington star keeper Eric Wildrick?

Saturday, Lincoln-Sudbury at No. 20 Concord-Carlisle, 7 p.m. — The nightcap at Kicks For Cancer features the Dual County League rivals, both off to uncharacteristically slow starts. The Warriors are 1-1-1 and Concord-Carlisle sits at 0-2.

Monday, No. 13 Masconomet at No. 12 Beverly, 4 p.m. — First place in the Northeastern Conference is on the line when these North powers play the first of two matches this season.

Correspondent Matt Doherty also contributed to this story.

Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.