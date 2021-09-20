Peyton Manning takes jab at Patriots on ‘Monday Night’ broadcast, suggests New England bugged his locker

Sounds as if Peyton Manning still has some hard feelings when it comes to the Patriots.

On Monday night’s “ManningCast” of the Detroit-Green Bay game on ESPN2, Peyton — perhaps jokingly — said he was always reticent to face New England, because he was afraid the Patriots had a “hot mic” next to his locker.

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. We’re in the shower … very strange to have seven guys hanging out there in the shower, but take all precautions.”