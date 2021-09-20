Red Sox to promote top prospect Triston Casas to Triple A Worcester

With the end of Portland’s Double A season, Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas along with righthander Josh Winckowski and catcher Ronaldo Hernández are being promoted to Triple A Worcester for the final two weeks, according to a major league source.

The 21-year-old first baseman has what one evaluator recently called “superstar” potential. The 2018 first-rounder, who shuttled between Portland and the US Olympic team this summer, hit .284/.395/.484 with 13 homers in 77 games for the Sea Dogs, including a .358/.507/.811 run with 7 homers in his last 15 games of the year.