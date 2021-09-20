Red Sox to promote top prospect Triston Casas to Triple A Worcester

With the end of Portland’s Double A season, Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas along with righthander Josh Winckowski and catcher Ronaldo Hernández are being promoted to Triple A Worcester for the final two weeks, according to a major league source.
The 21-year-old first baseman has what one evaluator recently called “superstar” potential. The 2018 first-rounder, who shuttled between Portland and the US Olympic team this summer, hit .284/.395/.484 with 13 homers in 77 games for the Sea Dogs, including a .358/.507/.811 run with 7 homers in his last 15 games of the year.
Winckowski, 23, acquired from the Mets in the three-way deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, was 8-3 with a 4.14 ERA, and 7.9 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings over 100 innings.
Advertisement
Hernández, 23, was acquired from the Rays prior to the season for lefthander Jeffrey Springs and righthander Chris Mazza. After a slow start, Hernández came on strong at the end of the year, hitting .325/.364/.585 with 10 homers in 56 games since the beginning of July to finish the Double A season with a .280/.319/.506 line and 16 homers.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.