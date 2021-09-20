Salvador Perez establishes new catcher home run ‘Bench’ mark with 46 for season

Starting again behind the plate — the durable All-Star has seen some time at designated hitter — Perez drove a 1-2 pitch from Triston McKenzie into the left field bleachers, a drive that traveled 429 feet. Perez pointed to the sky after crossing home plate and was hugged by several teammates as he entered the dugout.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75 percent of his team’s games at catcher.

Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.

Luis Severino activated, moves closer to return to field

Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before the series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

The 27-year-old Severino has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. The righthander made four minor league appearances totaling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits, and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

A 19-game winner in 2018, he was limited by shoulder soreness to three appearances in 2019, the first on Sept. 17 and the last on Sept. 28, plus a pair of postseason starts that Oct. 7 against Minnesota in the AL Division Series and Oct. 15 against Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Righthander Sal Romano was released by the Yankees to open a roster spot.

Batting title races up in air as season winds down

The bar for the batting title is unusually low this year — and that’s creating wild races for the honor in both leagues.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the majors in hitting with a .321 average, and Trea Turner is atop the National League at .316. According to Baseball-Reference.com, the only time the leaders in both leagues were at .325 or lower was in 1960, when Dick Groat topped the NL at .325 and Pete Runnels hit .320 to win the AL title.

The lowest average to win the NL batting crown was .313 by Tony Gwynn in 1988. The lowest to top the AL was .301 by Carl Yastrzemski in the pitcher-dominated 1968 season.

These lower batting averages by the league leaders are consistent with the sense that the sport is dominated by homers and strikeouts now. Aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, nobody has hit over .350 since Josh Hamilton in 2010.

With nobody close to a number like that this season, there could be several players in contention for the batting crown until the final day. Houston’s Michael Brantley (.315) and Yuli Gurriel (.314) aren’t far behind Toronto’s Guerrero in the AL. Right behind the Dodgers’ Turner in the NL are another former Washington National and a current one. Bryce Harper is hitting .313 and Juan Soto is at .315.

Anthony Gose back in majors as pitcher

Anthony Gose is ready to make a new kind of pitch to play in the majors.

Formerly a fast outfielder in the big leagues, Gose was called up from the minors by the Cleveland Indians , this time as a hard-throwing lefty reliever.

“His story is something that makes me smile, it really does,” Cleveland interim manager DeMarlo Hale.

The Indians made the move before hosting Kansas City in a doubleheader. The 31-year-old Gose last played in the majors in 2016 with Detroit.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the second round in 2008, he spent parts of five seasons in the majors with Toronto and the Tigers before returning to the minors as a pitcher in 2017.

Gose is in his third year in Cleveland’s minor league system and drew attention with his performance at Triple-A Columbus this season.

Gose struck out 49 in 33 innings, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun and consistently throwing in the upper 90s. He walked 28 and was 6-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 28 games. Gose has pitched 13 scoreless innings, striking out 21 and walking six, in his last 11 appearances.

This summer, Gose pitched for US Olympic team in Tokyo.

Gose hit .240 with 57 steals in the majors. In 2015, he stole 23 bases and hit 24 doubles for the Tigers while batting .254 in 140 games. He became a pitcher after failing to make Detroit’s opening day roster in 2017.

“You think about his journey, putting in the work over the last few years, he’s got to feel good about himself and what he’s done to get to this point,” Hale said.