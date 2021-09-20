Shane Baz wins MLB debut, Rays cut Blue Jays’ wild-card lead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays, 6-4, Monday night.

Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over the Red Sox with 11 games remaining.

The Blue Jays, who scored twice in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded, had their edge over the Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot drop to a half-game.