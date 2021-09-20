Stingy Masconomet girls’ soccer shuts out North Andover to pick up big road win

“[Boughner] was with us last year as a freshman and she worked incredibly hard in the offseason,” said Masconomet coach Alison Lecesse. “She’s elevated her game even more. Her ability to (take a defender on) one-on-one, to cross the ball, to shoot from afar — she’s unpredictable, which makes her hard to defend.”

Her tally with 16 minutes remaining in the first half was the game’s lone goal as the 13th-ranked Masconomet Regional girls’ soccer team edged host North Andover in a non-league clash Monday night.

Senior captain Elena Lindonen raced down the right side, weaving between two North Andover defenders to corral the loose ball. The ensuing cross looped high over the moon hanging above Joe Walsh Field and found the head of Lauren Boughner. Her first attempt was blocked, but the sophomore forward gathered the rebound and blasted it past keeper Paige Pefine.

North Andover (2-1) hit the post four times, including a screamer from 40 yards out on a free kick by senior defender Madeline Jackson.

“We’re doing all the right things,” said North Andover coach Lisa Rasanen. “They are passing well, attacking, the intensity was great all game. It’s just a little bit challenging when you can’t finish.”

Despite the Knights threatening several times, the back line of Masconomet (4-1) never broke down. Junior center back Kylie Dumont thwarted several chances, intercepting long balls and calmly distributing the ball to the outside.

The Knights controlled the first half, as Masconomet looked to attack by sending seeking balls over the top in search of speedy forward Lindonen. In the second half, Masconomet placed a midfielder in a holding role and was able to win more balls through the middle of the field. From there, the outside backs and outside forwards made runs to stretch the field wide and check back to the ball, helping the visitors control possession.

“Huge win,” said Lecasse. “They were undefeated, they play in the in the Merrimack Valley Conference with a lot of great teams. We like getting that, out of [Northeastern Conference] competition, seeing some new faces, and it’s always a good game with these guys. So, we can’t complain.”

Whitman-Hanson 2, Hingham 2 — Olivia Borgen earned credit for both goals for fifth-ranked W-H, including a penalty kick, and freshman goalkeeper Ava Patete registered 13 saves, in the Patriot League draw. No. 4 Hingham netted the tying goal with four minutes left.

Austin Prep 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Samantha MacCormack registered a shutout in net for the Cougars (5-0) in the Catholic Central contest.

Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior Ava Detorie dished out three assists and freshman Brooke Kennedy contributed a goal and an assist in the 5-0 Catholic Central league win for the No. 1 Shamrocks (6-0).

Cardinal Spellman 2, Archbishop Williams 1 — Emma Pero scored the winner with 20 seconds left in the game to lead the Cardinals (2-1-1) to the Catholic Central win.

Foxborough 2, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Brooke Barreira and junior Grace Riley got the Warriors on the board, and Foxborough (4-1-0) earned a shutout win in the Hockomock League.

Franklin 7, Taunton 0 — Anya Zub recorded four goals as the Panthers (3-0-1) blitzed the visiting Tigers with seven second-half goals for the Hockomock League win. Stellar Regan added two goals.

Hull 4, Abington 0 — Elly Thomas netted two first-half goals, and Fallon Ryan and Nina Tiani added one apiece in a South Shore League win.

Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Senior forwards Adriana Parisi and Lexi Veglia bagged goals for the Pioneers (3-0-1) in their Cape Ann League win.

Nauset 1, Falmouth 0 — Caroline Kennard’s 12th-minute penalty kick was the difference maker for the Warriors (5-0) in a Cape and Islands League matchup.

Newburyport 2, Manchester Essex 0 — Both of the goals – one from Deirdre McElhinney and the other from Alexis Greenblott – came in the final two minutes of the Cape Ann League contest to secure a win for the Clippers.

Oliver Ames 3, Sharon 0 — Lauren Sellmayer got her head on two corner kicks from Katie Gibson and found the back of the net both times for the Tigers (3-0-1). Camryn O’Connor added a third goal for Oliver Ames in a Hockomock win.

Plymouth North 2, Duxbury 0 — The Eagles (6-0) continued their unbeaten streak thanks to two second-half goals from Carly Schofield in a Patriot League win.

Silver Lake 3, Marshfield 2 — Senior captain Lauren Dwyer (two goals) and junior Shea Kelleher found the back of the net for the Lakers (3-1-1) in a Patriot League win.

Ursuline 6, Fontbonne 0 — Sophomore Colleen Ganley and freshman Kayley DeAngelis each scored their first goal for the Bears (3-2) in the Catholic Conference win.

Girls’ cross-country

Norton 19, Medway 44 — Shea Podbelski ran a 19:16, the third-fastest time in Norton history, for the Lancers (4-0) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Field hockey

Andover 6, Central Catholic 1 — Junior Emma Reilly and senior Olivia Beucler each scored a pair of goals for the Warriors (3-0-1) in the Merrimack Valley (Large) Conference win.

Barnstable 5, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Alexa Garthee, Valerie McDowell, Giana Mullins, Estella Wagner, and Reagan Hicks all scored for the Red Hawks (3-1-0) to take the Cape & Islands Conference matchup.

Blackstone-Millville 2, Tahanto 1 — Senior Haley Vadenais and sophomore Victoria Miranda each scored to win the game for the Chargers in a non-league matchup.

Chelmsford 5, North Andover 0 — Sophomore Kate Harrison, junior Remore Serra, and seniors Maddie Priestly, Lexi D’Angelo, and Sarah Latham scored for the Lions (3-0-1) to earn the the Merrimack Valley (Large) Conference win.

Danvers 6, Saugus 0 — Senior Grace Brinkley and junior Shea DiGilio scored a pair of goals apiece for the Falcons. Junior Katherine Purcell and sophomore Abby Sher each recorded a goal and an assist as Danvers (4-1-0) stayed undefeated in the Northeastern Conference.

East Bridgewater 1, Carver 0 — Junior Hope Newman assisted Luci Schneider on the lone goal, lifting the Vikings to a 2-0-0 start.

Littleton 3, Tyngsborough 2 — Senior Hannah Cochran got the Tigers on the board. Junior Belle Field scored Littleton’s second goal, and then put in the game-winner with 36 second left.

Lowell 2, Tewksbury 1 — Juniors Fiona Haley and Lacey Pare scored goals for Lowell as the Red Raiders (1-3-0) got their first win of the season in the Merrimack Valley (Small) Conference.

Masconomet 6, Marblehead 0 — Masconomet’s Maguire Sturgis scored all six goals in the game. She now has more goals (18) than any team in the Northeast Conference so far (1st-place Danvers has scored 14 goals as a team this season). Masco sits just behind them with a 4-0-1 record.

Natick 3, Framingham 1 — Senior Sammie Gondelman, sophomore Olivia Norchi, and junior Brooke Spiegel scored for Natick in the first quarter. That’s all the offense the Redhawks (1-1-1) needed to take the Bay State (Carey) Conference win.

Needham 1, Milton 0 — Sophomore Olivia Alper scored on a penalty corner 4:02 into the game, and the tally stood as the winner as the Rockets improve to 2-1-0 in the Bay State (Herget) Conference.

Norwell 0, Middleborough 0 — Senior Lizzy Carnes (Norwell, 15 saves) and junior Izzy Mosley (Middleborough, 7 saves) kept the game scoreless in the South Shore matchup.

Somerset Berkley 4, Plymouth North 4 — Lauren Rothwell netted the tying goal with 42 seconds remaining, with Reese Swanson assisting, as SB rallied for the non-league draw. Karissa Albin had two goals.

Walpole 4, Braintree 0 — Caroline Whelan scored a pair of first-half goals to propel the top-ranked Porkers (3-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Wellesley 5, Newton North 0 — Senior captain Meghan Webb’s goal and three assists helped lead the Raiders (3-0) to a Bay State Conference win.

Golf

Archbishop Williams 168, Bishop Fenwick 140 — Senior Quinn Cesarz fired a 2-over-par 35, picking up 32 points, and freshman Andrew Marcotter (37) earned 29 points for the Bishops in the Catholic Central win at Hillview Golf Course.

Ashland 239, Norton 252 — Kyzar (35) and Keira Joshi (35) were co-medalists for the Clockers in the Tri-Valley League tri-meet against Norton (252), Holliston (270), and Millis (271) at Pinecrest GC.

Bishop Stang 199, Austin Prep 166 — Freshman John Podkowa shot a 2-over 38, earning 32 points, and freshman Matt Oliveira and junior Kyle Farias fired 39s for Stang in the Catholic Conference win at Hillview GC.

Hanover 270, Silver Lake 285 — Senior captain Charlie Cataldo and junior Gage Graybill each posted 6-over-par 42s, leading the Hawks (2-2) to a Patriot League match victory at Halifax Country Club.

Stoughton 188, Oliver Ames 152 — Senior Carter Allbritton (35) earned medalist honors for the host Tigers (5-1) in the Hockomock win at Pine Oaks GC.

Westford 56, Bedford 16 — Junior Molly Smith (1-under 34), senior Tom Wang (35), and senior Ryan Smith (36) all won their matches as the Grey Ghosts (3-1) earned the Dual County League win at Nabnassett Lake Country Club.

Weston 43.5, Acton-Boxborough 28.5 — Senior captain JP Noone fired an even-par 36, winning his match 7.5-1.5, and sophomore Zach Pelzar (36) prevailed, 7-2, in the nonleague match at Weston Golf Club.

Boys’ soccer

Abington 4, Hull 2 — Carlos Oliveira finished off a pair of feeds from Trevor Grafton, and Lury Cassemiro set up Chris Ferriera for the other two goals in the South Shore League win for the host Green Wave.

Canton 8, Stoughton 1 — Jake McCabe (two goals, two assists) and Jacob Crugnale (two goals) led the Bulldogs (2-1-1) to a dominant victory in the Hockomock League. Charlie McKinney, Caden Mirliani, Zach Dowling, Drew Garrett, Giovanni Ruggeri, and Nick Ruggeri got on the scoresheet as well.

Cardinal Spellman 5, Archbishop Williams 1 — Sophomore midfielder Nathan Monterio scored two second-half goals to push the Cardinals (4-0) to a Catholic Central win. Goalkeeper Tristan McDonough allowed his first goal against this season and made seven saves.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Senior Reese Cordero scored in each half and classmate Kevin Smith connected 30 minutes into the first half for visiting D-R (5-0) in the South Coast Conference win.

Foxborough 1, North Attleborough 0 — Sophomore John Hollis netted the game’s only goal for the Warriors in the first half. Foxborough (4-1-1) hung on to win the Hockomock League game.

Hanover 2, Plymouth South 1 — Ben Elliott and Brian Bellerby scored for the Hawks (1-3-1) in the Patriot win.

Hingham 7, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Michael Renna and Luke St. Pierre scored their first varsity goals for the Harbormen (4-0) in their Patriot League shutout.

Newton North 3, Natick 0 — Senior captains Will Rooney and Rialto Janairo fired home goals for the Tigers (4-0-1) in their Bay State Conference game.

Oliver Ames 6, Sharon 1 — Clide Neau’s three-goal performance propelled the Tigers (2-1) past the Eagles (2-2) in the Hockomock League. Mathias Taylor, Michael Haikal, and John Dobbin tallied goals for OA as well.

Pembroke 6, North Quincy 0 — Juniors Andrew Gleason and Declan Crowley each scored twice for the Titans. Wil McManus and Ethan Sullivan added a goal each for Pembroke (3-1-1) in the Patriot League (Fisher).

Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0 — Alex Bishop scored the winner to edge Pentucket (2-2-1) past the Royals (1-4) in the Cape Ann League. Arda Dalmau tallied an assist on the goal.

Plymouth North 3, Duxbury 1 — Malachi Val (2 goals) and Kevin Riley (1 goal) found the back of the net for the Eagles (5-0) in the Patriot League matchup. Bradlee Sorensen and Josh Murray provided assists on the goals.

St. John’s Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 0 — Senior forwards Ryder Vigsnes and Mark Patturelli both found the back of the net in the first half for the Eagles (3-1) to put the Catholic Conference game away. Senior goalkeeper Joey Waterman made four saves to record his second shutout of the season.

Stoneham 6, KIPP Academy 2 — Despite taking a 2-1 lead early in the second half, KIPP Academy (4-1) couldn’t hold onto the lead and lost its first game of the season to the Spartans (1-2-1) in non-conference play. Senior Marco Escobar continued his hot streak by scoring the Panthers’ two goals.

Taunton 2, Franklin 0 — Ian Robicheau and Riley Rebello netted goals for the Tigers (4-0) in their Hockomock League win.

Girls’ volleyball

Abington 3, Middleborough 0 — Madison Carini (6 aces, 9 assists), Kayden Lynch (4 kills, 7 aces), Madison Perry (11 aces), and Hannah Tirrell (6 kills, 7 aces) paced the Green Wave to the South Shore win.

Andover 3, Methuen 0 — Marissa Kobelski (9 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs), Sophia Miele (8 kills, 11 digs), and Ava Sipley (24 assists) powered the Golden Warriors (4-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ashland 3, Medfield 1 — The Clockers (2-3) were lead by junior captain Cici Labbe, who notched six aces in the Tri-Valley League win. Juniors Taylor Simpson (10 kills), Ashley Amershek (10 kills), and Cassie Marrella (eight kills) aided in the offensive outburst.

Billerica 3, Dracut 0 — Seniors Steph Sardella and Jess Maillet combined for 21 kills for Billerica in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Kailey Roche had 20 assists.

Case 3, Seekonk 0 — Sophomore Hannah Storm powered the offense for the Cardinals (4-1) with four aces and eight kills.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Needham 1 — Senior middle hitter Haley Newcomb paced the offense for the Patriots (3-1) with three aces, seven kills, and two digs.

Greater Lawrence 3, Shawsheen 1 — Kiara Morales (16 digs, 13 service points, seven aces) and Janeily Alvarez (20 assists, 13 service points, seven aces) led the way in the Commonwealth League win for the Reggies (3-2). Esmeralda Rojas added eight kills and two blocks.

Greater New Bedford 3, Apponequet 0 — Elle McCormack (28 assists), Kylee Caetano (11 kills), and Morgan Teves (8 kills) paced the Bears (1-4) to the South Coast win.

Millis 3, Dedham 0 — Junior Jane Connors served for 20 points, including 7 aces, and added two kills in the Tri-Valley win.

Westwood 3, Hopkinton 1 — After losing the first set, the Hillers stormed back, behind seniors Kate Powers (13 kills, four blocks, three aces) and Cathryn Leighton (32 assists, eight kills). Hopkinton (1-4-1) earns its first Tri-Valley Conference win of the season.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Hanover 2 — Senior captain Lily Welch was a force at the next with 18 kills, 8 solo blocks, and 2 assisted blocks for the Panthers (3-1) in the Patriot League win. Fellow senior captain Abby Martin tallied 9 kills and 7 solo blocks, and freshman Caroline Gray delivered 42 assists, 4 solo blocks, 3 assisted blocks, 4 kills, and 2 aces.

Oliver Glass, Emma Healy, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.