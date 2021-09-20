US to lift travel ban for vaccinated visitors

The halt to the 18-month ban on travel from 33 countries, including members of the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil, and India, will also rejuvenate a US tourism industry that was left crippled by the pandemic. The industry suffered a $500 billion loss in travel expenditures in 2020, including a 79 percent decease in spending from international travel, according to the US Travel Association, a trade group that promotes travel to and within the United States.

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions starting in November for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, reopening the country to thousands of people, including those who have been separated from family in the United States during the pandemic, and easing a major source of tension with Europe.

In New York City alone, the absence of tourists wiped out 89,000 jobs in the tourism industry and resulted in a loss of more than $60 billion in revenue, the state comptroller found.

“This is a major turning point in the management of the virus and will accelerate the recovery of the millions of travel-related jobs that have been lost due to international travel restrictions,” said Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association.

Foreign travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding and a negative coronavirus test within three days of coming to the United States, said Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, on Monday. Unvaccinated Americans who want to travel home from overseas will have to clear stricter testing requirements. They will need to test negative for the coronavirus one day before traveling to the United States and show proof that they have bought a test to take after arriving in the United States, Zients said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also soon issue an order directing airlines to collect phone numbers and e-mail addresses of travelers for a new contact-tracing system. Authorities will then follow up with the travelers after arrival to ask whether they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“I am trying not to cry because it’s such a beautiful day,” said Giovanni Vincenti, 42, an Italian professor who lives in Baltimore. Vincenti’s daughter, who was born last May, has never met her grandparents because of the travel ban.

On Monday, Vincenti’s wife, who is a Polish researcher on vaccines, was already on her computer trying to book a flight for her mother. “We are going to cook something nice tonight,” Vincenti said, “but for champagne we are going to wait for the grandparents.”

The changes announced on Monday apply only to air travel and do not affect restrictions along the land border, Zients said. He referred a question about which vaccines would qualify under the new rules to the CDC, which did not directly answer inquiries on the topic.

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange" of ideas and culture, Zients said. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

But along with opening up travel for some, the new rules shut it down for others. Unvaccinated people will soon be broadly banned from visiting the United States even if they are coming from countries such as Japan that have not faced restrictions on travel to America during the pandemic.

The Trump administration began enforcing the bans against foreign travelers in January 2020 in the hopes of preventing the spread of disease. The effort was largely unsuccessful.

President Biden has kept the restrictions against potential travelers from the European Union, Britain, India, and other places, despite pleas from business leaders in need of profits from tourism, immigrant workers who traveled overseas to renew work visas to work in the United States only to be left stranded, and citizens left separated from their partners abroad.

The White House maintained that the restrictions were necessary, particularly after the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant this summer fueled a rise of coronavirus cases and undermined the central theme of Biden’s presidency: vaccinating Americans and getting the pandemic under control.

Zients cited the pace of vaccinations administered globally as a reason for the administration’s pivot. The move also comes on the eve of a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was expected to press Biden to lift the ban. British officials had hoped the president would announce a relaxation of restrictions when he went to Cornwall, England, in June for the Group of 7 industrialized countries summit and were disappointed when he did not. Their frustration has only deepened.

British officials noted that the United States had not imposed a similar ban on people from Caribbean nations, which had a higher rate of infection than Britain, or from Argentina, which had lower percentage of its population vaccinated. About 82 percent of people in Britain older than 16 have had two shots.

Britain and several European Union countries allow fully vaccinated people from the United States to travel without quarantining, and officials there were annoyed when the United States did not reciprocate. The EU has since reversed itself, and issued a recommendation to its members to put more restrictions on American travelers.

“It’s a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again,” Johnson said in a tweet.

The ban, European officials point out, has kept families separated since early 2020, as the coronavirus was erupting across Europe. European countries have weathered a third wave of infections propelled by the Delta variant. But in several countries, including Britain, infection rates have begun to level off and even decline.

The travel ban is one of several sources of tension in the trans-Atlantic relationship. European allies faulted Biden for not adequately consulting them on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, while France was outraged to lose a lucrative submarine contract with Australia, hours before the United States, Britain, and Australia announced an alternative deal to supply nuclear-powered submarines.

But unlike those issues, which are geopolitical and have little day-to-day effect on people, the travel ban has hit Europeans personally. British newspapers played up the fact that the parents of Emma Raducanu, the British woman who won the US Open tennis tournament, could not travel to New York to watch her play.

“Trans-Atlantic travel is massive,” said Steven Freudmann, the chairman of the Institute of Travel and Tourism, an industry lobbying group. “The UK travel sector is very keen to open up to the States as soon as possible and is particularly frustrated because we have opened up to fully vaccinated American citizens for some time.”

“In terms of major destinations, the U.S. is the last block,” Freudmann said.

Europe is the largest market for passenger flows to and from Britain, according to the International Air Transport Association, but North America is the second biggest, accounting for 10.1 million passengers.

Cristina Garbarino, 55, a babysitter in Italy’s northern city of Genoa, said the travel ban put on hold her visa and her plans to get married, and kept her apart from her fiance, who lives in New Hampshire, for almost two years. “They could have done it earlier,” she said.

“At my age, I don’t have much time to lose,” she said, “and I lost two years like this.”