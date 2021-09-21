Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 booster dose dramatically increases protection

But when people received a Johnson & Johnson booster shot two months after getting the drug giant’s vaccine, the protection increased to 94 percent in the US and 75 percent globally. And two doses were 100 percent protective against severe disease that can result in hospitalization or death, regardless of where recipients lived, the company said.

The one-dose vaccine, which licensed technology from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, had been found to be 66 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe disease worldwide and 72 percent effective against such cases in the US, robust protection but well below the performance of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that people who receive a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine two months after the first shot had significantly higher protection against symptomatic illness in a closely watched clinical trial.

“We now have generated evidence that a booster shot further increases protection against COVID-19 and is expected to extend the duration of protection significantly,” Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

The results have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal but have been shared with the US Food and Drug Administration. The study was conducted largely before the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The company said that when a booster was given two months after the first shot, coronavirus-fighting antibodies rose four to six times higher than observed after a single shot. When a booster was given six months after a single shot, antibody levels increased ninefold a week later and continued to climb to 12-fold four weeks after the booster.

“These new data show that a second shot of the vaccine results in substantially increased protective efficacy both in the United States and globally,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel’s Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, which helped develop the vaccine and tested it on animals.

