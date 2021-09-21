Walgreens Boots takes a controlling stake in Shields Health Solutions

Two years ago, Walgreens Boots teamed up with private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe to buy a 50 percent stake in Shields Health for between $850 million and $900 million.

The deal will give Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. about 71 percent of Shields Health, the companies said in a statement. It values Shields Health, which was launched in 2012, at about $2.5 billion.

The parent company of the Walgreens drugstore chain said Tuesday it will invest $970 million for a controlling stake in Shields Health Solutions, a Stoughton company that works with hospitals to set up specialty pharmacies.

Advertisement

The company will operate separately from Walgreens Boots and under existing senior management, including chief executive Lee Cooper, a former General Electric executive and operating partner at Welsh Carson who joined in June 2020. Founder and chairman Jack Shields and Welsh Carson will continue as shareholders.

Shields started the company after working for two decades as president of medical imaging company Shields Health Care Group, which was founded by his father.

The new company was among the first to work with hospitals to establish onsite specialty pharmacies, focusing on treatment areas such as oncology, neurology, rheumatology, and diabetes. Shields Health creates programs to coordinate patients’ care, help them understand their treatments, and assist with payments and appointments.

Unlike most medications available at local pharmacies, specialty drugs often need to be administered by highly trained pharmacists. They can easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, and many are available only through specialty pharmacies.

In January, Shields Health acquired ExceleraRx Corp., its main competitor. The company said it now partners with 70 health systems across the country and serves more than 1 million patients. With the backing of Walgreens Boots, Shields Health will look for opportunities to expand its services.

Advertisement

The companies expect the transaction, which requires regulatory approval, to be completed by the end of the year. Walgreens Boots will consolidate Shields Health’s financials with its own, with the deal projected to add modestly to earnings in the first full year.

The new investment gives Walgreens Boots an option to buy the rest of the company down the road, though details of the rearrangement were not disclosed. Other investors in Shields Health will have the option to require Walgreens Boots to purchase the remainder of the equity.

Walgreens Boots was formed through the combination of US-based Walgreens and the UK’s Alliance Boots in 2016. The company, headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., has 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in the United States and another 12,000 in Britain and other countries.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.