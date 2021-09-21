12 Greater Boston home decor stores to help finish your move

Ikea, begone. The Globe looked into second-hand stores and small businesses with inventory that fits all aesthetics. Modern industrial, perhaps? Art Deco? Bohemian? Look no further for pillows, candles, vintage decor, and signature seating.

The days of Allston Christmas are behind us. The opportunity to scoop up unwanted desks, drawers, and mattresses from sidewalks during Boston’s busiest moving week in early September has passed. Now, after the barrage of U-Hauls have returned to their lots, some residents are still left with empty apartment corners to fill.

If you’re looking for furniture, try:

The CORT Furniture Outlet sells previously leased furniture from model homes, movie sets, and corporate apartments for a fraction of the original price. That means sofas, bedroom sets, and lamps, oftentimes 50 percent off or more. Its website even offers a home style quiz for those unsure of their intended vibe. 155 North Beacon St., Brighton, 617-254-5455, cortfurnitureoutlet.com

Deirfiur Home brings the coastal aesthetic to South Boston with beachy options like blue bed frames and loom bar stools in its furniture collection. Customers can also buy drinkware, lighting, and Boston-branded napkins or pillows, hand-selected by the team at JS Interiors. 735 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-752-4182, deirfuirhome.com

For 90 years, the Thrift Shop of Boston has sold used furniture — dining tables, dressers, cabinets, and vanities among them. It also boasts collections of mirrors, seasonal goodies, and framed decor. Each week, items with a certain color tag go for half price. 33 Corinth St., Roslindale, 617-325-5300, thriftshopofboston.org

Venture out of the city to Ramble Market for 15,000 square feet of vintage furnishings, hand-knotted rugs, and antiques. New arrivals include a clover-shaped ottoman, ‘70s fiberglass chairs, and a vintage map of Paris, according to its website. 39 Green St., Waltham, 781-790-5620, ramblemarket.com

If you’re looking for kitchenware, try:

On the edge of Chinatown, Great Wall Kitchen Supply is crowded with metal wire racks of discounted goods. Graters, spatulas, colanders, tongs, and mixing bowls abound. 38 Kneeland St., Chinatown, 617-350-3136

It’s likely that Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries has the cooking staple you forgot. Along the back wall, this location holds stacks of wine glasses, serving bowls, mason jars, measuring cups, and utensils. Complete flatware sets are there for the taking, and lucky customers find lightly used microwaves and toasters. 1010 Harrison Ave., Roxbury, 617-541-1270, goodwillmass.org

China Fair in Porter Square is a long-standing cooking and catering supply go-to, but if you want to bulk up your own kitchen with the basics, it’s a great place to start, too. It might take some sifting and a keen eye, but there are many (well-priced) treasures to be found — including unique ceramics, bakeware, and cocktail and wine glasses galore. 2100 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-864-3050, chinafairinc.com

Blackstone’s offers the chance to add class to your kitchen. It sells individual kitchen knives for boning, paring, and general cheffing. Also, measuring tools and gadgets such as powdered sugar spoons, citrus juicers, and poached egg makers. 46 Charles St., Beacon Hill, 617-227-4646, blackstonesboston.com

If you’re looking for trinkets, try:

The Cambridge Antique Market fulfills all the heart’s desires with four floors of random goodness. You could find stacks of ‘60s Playboy magazines, an assortment of century-old spoons, bells, books, lanterns, and Virgin Mary statuettes. 201 Monsignor O’Brien Highway, Cambridge, 617-868-9655, marketantique.com

Steps from the Bunker Hill Monument, Place & Gather is proud of its Massachusetts heritage. The boutique lifestyle shop sells Martha’s Vineyard dish trays, Nantucket map blankets, Citgo Sign prints, and Charlestown Lily + Leaves candles. 26 Common St., Charlestown, 617-580-8362, placeandgather.com

Use the knick-knacks at Essex Corner, an Asian crafts store, to sprinkle life onto barren shelves at home. The shop stocks golden piggy banks, flower planters, wind chimes, incense, dominoes sets, and hand fans. 50 Essex St., Boston, 617-338-8882

Swing by Union Square’s well-curated outdoor shopping destination, Bow Market, to hit up several indie owned boutiques at once. Think: minimalist Japanese artisan home accessories at Crane & Turtle, handpicked local maker goods from Black Owned Bos., and fresh, modern blooms from Rococo. 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, bowmarketsomerville.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.