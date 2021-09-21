Chef David Vargas brings BIPOC Fest to Seacoast

Chef David Vargas, owner of Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, N.H., is planning and hosting the Seacoast’s first BIPOC Fest, a celebration of food, community, and culture, on Sept. 26. Not only is Vargas renowned for his Mexican cuisine, but also his leadership and advocacy for those whose voices need to be elevated.

The event aims to break down barriers and spark conversations, while also entertaining and bringing joy to its participants. In addition to Vida Cantina, restaurants like La Casita and One Love Cuisine are taking part. Participating organizations include the likes of Indigenous New Hampshire to the NH Minority Business Coalition, along with several others.