Chef David Vargas brings BIPOC Fest to Seacoast

Chef David Vargas, owner of Vida Cantina in Portsmouth, N.H., is planning and hosting the Seacoast’s first BIPOC Fest, a celebration of food, community, and culture, on Sept. 26. Not only is Vargas renowned for his Mexican cuisine, but also his leadership and advocacy for those whose voices need to be elevated.
The event aims to break down barriers and spark conversations, while also entertaining and bringing joy to its participants. In addition to Vida Cantina, restaurants like La Casita and One Love Cuisine are taking part. Participating organizations include the likes of Indigenous New Hampshire to the NH Minority Business Coalition, along with several others.
“As long as Black and brown people are marginalized, ignored, or blocked from the same rights and privileges enjoyed by white citizens, our democracy cannot succeed. By bringing people together under one sky, we hope this event will initiate and perpetuate conversation about the important threads of equity and social justice that holds the fabric of our community together. BIPOC Fest will connect us through food and will highlight the many cultures that make up the Seacoast,” Vargas said in a recent press release.
BIPOC Fest asks for a suggested donation of $10, in which the proceeds go toward participating nonprofits.
BIPOC FEST. Sept. 26, Noon. $10 suggested donation. Vida Cantina Parking Lot, 2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, N.H. vida-cantina-nh.square.site/bipoc-fest-donation
