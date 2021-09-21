Devra First ate her way through Hub Hall. Here’s what’s there

That “eats” is a noun as well as a verb, in case you missed it. The vendors here are almost all local, from icons such as Mike’s Pastry and Sullivan’s Castle Island to area favorites like GreCo and the Smoke Shop. At Cusser’s, diners can order the 80T, a stellar example of a North Shore(esque) roast beef sandwich, on a good seeded roll with cheddar, spicy aioli, and slivers of pickled onion that bring the whole thing together. At Naco Taco, a clever takeout container with three narrow slots perfectly holds two tacos on tortillas made in house from fresh-ground masa (don’t miss the crispy fish version) plus a side (street corn off the cob is the move, spicy and sweet). MIDA chef-owner Douglass Williams debuts new concept APIZZA by MIDA, featuring two kinds of pizza side by side: New Haven-style, vast triangular slices with chewy crust charred on the undercarriage, so thin it’s nearly translucent; and Roman-style, light, airy rectangles with crisp bottoms and just-burnt edges. There are two bar concepts, Now Pouring Wine Bar and The Draft, which shares 24 draft lines with sister establishment Banners Kitchen & Tap upstairs. Also slated to open in the future are Monica’s Mercato, a sandwich-slinging offshoot of the North End fixture, and Momosan, serving Japanese specialties from Iron Chef and restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto.

Boston’s latest food hall has arrived. Hub Hall , a 16,000-square-foot, 18-vendor emporium by TD Garden, is now open after nearly a year’s delay. Although food halls have cropped up around the area — from Bow Market in Somerville to Time Out Market in the Fenway — the public appears to be hungry for more. On a recent visit, Hub Hall is bustling, as overalled construction workers, business-casual office escapees, and fashionable friend groups shoulder in for lunch. Solo diners perch on metal barstools watching sports news on flat-screens, while groups settle into bright green plastic chairs. There’s a convenient entrance into the ProShop for anyone in need of a new jersey. “I’m actually gonna get the chicken pahhm, but my mother wants something from GreCo,” I hear a customer tell the guy making the sausage at Bianco & Son’s. Hub Hall’s tagline is “Boston Eats Here.” Accurate, and visitors will too.

Advertisement

For a full rundown of what’s available to eat right now, read on.

The New Haven style pizza from APIZZA by MIDA. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

APIZZA by MIDA

Advertisement

What it is: A pizza showdown from the team behind the MIDA restaurants in the South End and Newton. Which style will you prefer, New Haven or Roman? Looks like it’s time for a taste test.

What’s on the menu: Pizza with rotating toppings. You’ll always find cheese slices, along with pepperoni, potato and bacon, eggplant, and more. Of course there’s a clam pie, fittingly named the Uncle Pepe. Take the stack of napkins they offer you. You’ll need it.

Price range: $3.65-$4.85 a slice; $9 for two slices and a soda.

The Roman style pizza at APIZZA by MIDA. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Bianco & Son’s Sausage

What it is: Joseph Bianco Sr. first began selling sausages at his Revere meat market in 1960. Today, his grandchildren carry on the family business.

What’s on the menu: Sausages! You’ll find the classic Italian with peppers and onions, a chicken sausage parm, and the Hog Father, topped with broccoli rabe, prosciutto, and provolone. If you’re not feeling sausages, go with a steak tip sub.

Advertisement

Price range: $6-$20.

The clam and corn chowder at Boston Soup Co. at Hub Hall. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Boston Soup Co.

What it is: Chef Marc Orfaly has more than two decades of experience on the Boston restaurant scene, from former restaurant Pigalle to Navy Yard Hospitality Group’s ReelHouse, which also has a Hub Hall presence (see below). At Boston Soup Co., his focus is on the bowl.

What’s on the menu: Clam chowder, of course, along with soups such as lobster bisque and turkey chili with mac ‘n’ cheese topping. (“Is chili a soup?” is not an ontological question I want to wrestle with today.) There are also Earth Bowls such as a kale Caesar and the Santa Fe, with elote, tomatoes, jalapeno, cotija cheese, quinoa, and sriracha aioli.

Price range: $8-$11 for a 12-ounce soup, $10-$13 for 16 ounces. Bowls $11-$13 (add chicken tinga for $4).

Caffe Nero coffee Hub Hall

Caffe Nero

What it is: The coffee chain got its start in London and spread internationally; it now has more than 30 branches in Boston and surrounding towns.

What’s on the menu: Croissants, frittatas, baguette sandwiches, and more, plus all your favorite coffee drinks. (Shoutout to the staffer who volunteered to strike a glamour pose for my photo of the baked goods.)

Price range: $1.50-$8.95.

Cusser's roast beef sandwich Hub Hall

Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood

What it is: Serving North Shore specialties, Cusser’s got its start as a takeout window in the same Park Square building as sister restaurant Mooncusser (both from the team also behind 80 Thoreau in Concord). It expanded to Time Out Market and, now, Hub Hall.

Advertisement

What’s on the menu: On the surf side, you’ll find lobster rolls, fish tacos, and lobster bisque. Turf means roast beef sandwiches — either the 3-Way (BBQ sauce, mayo, and jack cheese) or the 80T (with spicy aioli, cheddar, and pickled onions). You do want house-cut fries with that, and maybe a raspberry lime rickey, too.

Price range: $3.30-$11. Lobster rolls market price ($28 on a recent visit).

Pork gyro at GreCo. Hub Hall

GreCo

What it is: Demetri Tsolakis and Stefanos Ougrinis opened the first GreCo in Back Bay in 2017. The Greek fast-casual restaurant has since expanded to the Seaport and downtown; Hub Hall is the latest branch. The two are also behind Greek wine bar Krasi, and Tsolakis is part of the team at Committee Ouzeri + Bar.

What’s on the menu: Assorted gyros — pork, chicken, lamb — wrapped in pita or available in plate form. Plus Greek salads, sides, and more.

Price range: $3.50-$16; $38 for mixed grill that feeds 2-4.

Juicygreens

What it is: An oasis of wellness. It’s an offshoot of the original Jamaica Plain plant-based cafe and juice bar, run by wife-husband team Ammy and Michael Lowney; an Assembly Square branch is also in the works.

What’s on the menu: Cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies with names like Fresh Detox and Nutty Love, acai bowls, and toasts topped with avocado and more.

Price range: $8.95-$11.50.

Lily P's fried chicken sandwich Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Lily P’s Fried Chicken

What it is: If you’ve been to chef Chris Parsons’s Lily P’s Fried Chicken + Oysters, in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, you’ve sampled the juicy pressure-fried poultry. Now it’s available here.

Advertisement

What’s on the menu: Chicken sandwiches, in Nashville spicy or several milder versions. You can also get “Timmy’s Tendies” and fries that are doubly ranched, sprinkled with seasoning and with accompanying dressing for dipping.

Price range: $4.50-$10.

Mike's Pastry chocolate chip cannoli Hub Hall

Mike’s Pastry

What it is: The famed North End bakery, now by North Station.

What’s on the menu: All the goods: lobstertails, tiramisu, Boston cream pie, ricotta pie, cupcakes, and cookies — and oh yeah, cannoli of all flavors, all to be packed up in the signature white box with blue logo.

Price range: $3.50-$7.

Naco Taco

What it is: The Cambridge-based restaurant has spread its wings, with a Newbury Street food truck and now this taco-focused Hub Hall outpost, which is both gluten- and nut-free.

What’s on the menu: Taco variations from al pastor to smoked tofu, taco bowls with choice of protein, and sides such as rice and beans and corn with cotija cheese and chile aioli. Mexican sodas are here, too.

Price range: $4-$18.

ReelHouse shellfish platter Hub Hall

ReelHouse Oyster Bar

What it is: Like its sister restaurant, it features raw bar and brings in a few other dishes from the East Boston menu too, along with charcuterie.

What’s on the menu: Oysters, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie platters; snacks like togarashi popcorn and Old Bay potato chips; tuna poke bowls, linguine and clams, an ahi tuna club sandwich, and more.

Price range: $2.50-$28.

A Sauce Burger burger Hub Hall

Sauce Burgers

What it is: At the Andover original, they offer wings, ribs, and chicken sandwiches along with the burgers. At Hub Hall, they specialize.

What’s on the menu: Burger variations, from the All American cheeseburger to the 3B (bacon, Boursin, and Buffalo sauce) to the Cry Baby (jalapenos, pepper jack, and habanero sauce). You can add bacon, an extra patty, fries, or coleslaw to your order. Yes, the staff’s “I got Sauced” T-shirts are available, too.

Price range: $4.50-$12.

The Smoke Shop pulled pork sandwich Hub Hall

The Smoke Shop

What it is: Chef Andy Husbands is a veteran of the competitive barbecue scene. His BBQ joint takes up residence here with its fifth location.

What’s on the menu: Wings, pulled pork sandwiches, plates of ribs and burnt ends, plus sides like pimento mac and cheese, pit beans, and cornbread. For dessert: butter cake.

Price range: $3-$36.50.

Sullivan’s Castle Island

What it is: Everybody’s favorite South Boston spot for hot dogs, clam strips, soft-serve, and other beachy summertime fare. You can have it here, albeit without the water views.

What’s on the menu: Clam chowder, baskets of clam strips or bellies, lobster rolls and lobster mac and cheese, ice cream, etc.

Price range: $4.50-$23.95.

The Hub on Causeway, 80 Causeway St., Boston, 617-263-8900, www.hubhallboston.com. Open Sun 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon-Thu 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.