Plant-based nuggets from Impossible Foods hit frozen-food aisles soon

Silicon Valley company Impossible Foods, which produces faux burgers and sausages with the aim of creating foods better for the planet, just rolled out plant-based, look-alike chicken nuggets, Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants. Already on restaurant menus of top chefs (NYC’s David Chang at Fuku, Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster, and more), the new vegan nuggets will appear in frozen-food aisles later this month ($7.99 for about 20 pieces). Golden, with a breadcrumb coating and crispy, onion and garlic powder and other spices season the white interior. The springy texture and savory flavor make them delicious, especially with a side of ketchup or BBQ sauce. The nuggets are produced with soy protein, wheat flour, sunflower and soybean oils, a long list of vitamins and minerals, and some hard-to-grasp- ingredients — but not with the GMO heme that makes Impossible burgers able to “bleed.” With 12 grams of protein and no cholesterol, they hold their own beside other faux poultry choices. impossiblefoods.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND