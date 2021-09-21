Recipe: Grill a mix of vegetables, turn them into a sauce, and toss with rigatoni

Serves 4

Grill a half-dozen or so vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and turn them into a chunky sauce for rigatoni. They should char a little on the hot coals. When they're cool enough to handle, chop them and simmer the mixture with olive oil for about 10 minutes. Toss this ragu, which is like a saucy French ratatouille, with rigatoni or your favorite tube-shaped pasta, and some of the pasta cooking water (don't forget to dip a heatproof cup into the pot before you drain the pasta). Sprinkle liberally with Parmesan or, if you prefer, cubes of feta, and it's a meal in a bowl.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch slices 1 red bell pepper, cored, halved lengthwise, and seeded 1 medium sweet onion, halved crosswise 3 large portobello mushroom caps 4 medium tomatoes, halved crosswise 5 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano Pinch of crushed red pepper ¼ cup chopped fresh basil 1½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar 12 ounces rigatoni pasta or another tube-shaped pasta ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Few extra sprigs of fresh oregano, leaves removed (for garnish)

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

2. On large rimmed baking sheets, place the zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes, cut sides up. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt.

3. Add the vegetables to the grill: Set the tomatoes on cut sides up, turn once or twice, and grill for 6 minutes; turn and grill 6 minutes more, or until softened. Zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and mushrooms -- all turned once during grilling -- will take 12 to 15 minutes. The onion halves will take 20 minutes or more to soften and brown. As the vegetables are done, return them to the baking sheets. Leave for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

4. Working with a few at a time, place the vegetables on a cutting board. Peel off and discard the skins from the bell pepper and tomatoes. Chop all the vegetables into 1-inch chunks. Transfer to a large bowl.

5. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-low heat, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the vegetables and turn the heat to medium. Stir in the oregano, a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper, and the crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Stir in the basil and balsamic vinegar. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt, if you like.

6. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the pasta is tender, but still has some bite. Dip a heatproof measuring cup into the water and scoop out 1 cup. Drain the pasta into a colander but do not rinse it.

7. Add the pasta to the vegetables with 1/2 cup of the pasta water. If you want the mixture to be saucier, add the remaining 1/2 cup pasta water. Stir and keep over medium heat for a few minutes or until the mixture is bubbling at the edges.

8. Divide the pasta and sauce among 4 large shallow bowls. Sprinkle with Parmesan and extra oregano. Pass the remaining Parmesan separately.

Lisa Zwirn