Recipe: The prized red pepper condiment avjar is made through the Balkans

Makes 3 generous cups

A condiment for grilled meats, avjar is made with roasted red peppers and only enough eggplant to give the mixture some heft. "In the fall, when red peppers are in season in the region, families get together outdoors with dozens of pounds of peppers to make enough jars of Avjar for the winter months to come," writes Katerina Nitsou in "Macedonia: The Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Balkans." Avjar is one of dozens of red pepper spreads made from the Caucasus to Catalonia, served beside meat or fish, or with bread and cheese. You can grill the vegetables or broil them. There's no shortcut to the tedious task of removing the charred skin from the peppers and the pesky seeds that want to stick to your hands as you work. What you get is a delicious spread that's slightly sweet and hot with a beautiful red color.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill, if using) 1 medium eggplant 6 red bell peppers 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar Juice of 1/2 lemon ½ teaspoon sugar 1½ teaspoons salt ½ teaspoon black pepper

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil. Or turn on the broiler and slide an oven rack 8-inches from the element.

2. With a fork, pierce the eggplant about 4 times all around. If using the broiler, halve the eggplant and brush the cut sides with canola or vegetable oil.

3. If using a grill, set the whole eggplant and peppers on the grill rack and grill for 30 to 45 minutes, rotating every 10 minutes, or until they are all tender and charred.

4. If using the broiler, set the eggplant halves, cut sides down, on a rimmed baking sheet. Set the whole peppers on the sheet. Slide it under the broiler. Cook for 30 minutes, turning the position of the vegetables every 10 minutes, but leaving the eggplant cut sides down, or until they are both tender and charred. Check the eggplant for doneness after 20 minutes.

5. Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover with a plate, and set aside until cool enough to handle.

6. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until it softens. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, 2 minutes more. Remove the pan from the heat.

7. Peel off and discard the skin, stems, and seeds from the peppers. Peel off and discard the skin and stem from the eggplant. Coarsely chop the flesh. Transfer to a bowl.

8. Stir the onion into the red pepper mixture with the vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and black pepper.

9. In a food processor, pulse the mixture until it is coarse and chunky. Take care not to puree it. Taste for seasoning and add more crushed red pepper, vinegar, or salt, if you like.

10. Store in glass jars in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for several months.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Macedonia: The Cookbook"