Recipe: Roast golden beets and serve them on a yogurt-feta dressing

Serves 4 as an appetizer

Some cooks and diners shy away from beets because of the legitimate fear that the vibrant red juices will stain anything they come into contact with. Golden beets, equally vibrant but far less destructive to your cutting boards and aprons, are easy to prepare and look fantastic on the plate. Their flavor is brighter and less earthy than their ruby counterparts. The freshest beets will include greens, which are often discarded. While the tops aren't needed in this recipe, use them later, preparing them as you would spinach. Saute the leaves in olive oil with garlic and spritz them with lemon juice just before serving. Roasting beets (versus boiling or steaming) not only concentrates the flavor, but it's the most hands-off prep and least messy. You wrap them in foil, separating large beets from smaller ones. Set them on a rimmed baking sheet and send them into the oven for at least 40 minutes. When they're tender, cool them briefly, and use your fingers to rub the skins off. Cut them up and sprinkle with vinegar. They're served on a yogurt-feta dressing seasoned with poppy seeds, chives, and vinegar, an alternative to the customary goat cheese pairing. Garnish with thinly sliced red onion and a handful of fresh arugula. It's a light but satisfying appetizer that eases us into fall.

BEETS

2 bunches golden beets (about 2 pounds total with greens), greens cut off 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Separate the beets into large and small. Set the large beets or smaller beets separately on large sheets of foil. Drizzle the olive oil on the beets and sprinkle with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Wrap the beets tightly in the foil. Place the packets on the baking sheet.

3. Roast the beets for 40 to 50 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a skewer (open the foil carefully so you don't get burned by the steam). Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly in the foil packets.

4. When the beets are cool enough to handle, set the packets on plates. Open the foil and discard the beet skins by rubbing them off with your fingers. Cut the beets into quarters and transfer to a bowl. Toss them with vinegar and another sprinkle of salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature.

DRESSING

½ cup plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 2 teaspoons poppy seeds 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Black pepper, to taste ½ small red onion, thinly sliced 1 cup arugula leaves

1. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, feta, vinegar, poppy seeds, chives, and black pepper. Stir gently.

2. Spoon some yogurt onto each of 4 plates. Top with beets and garnish with red onion and arugula.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick