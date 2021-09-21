Recipe: There’s still plenty of corn and cherry tomatoes on farm stands for this simple skillet dish

Serves 4

It may be the first week of fall, but pay no attention to those rows of pumpkins and squash at your local farm stand. Keep walking and you'll see plenty of corn and tomatoes, which are celebrated here with basil, a nob of butter, and little else. Spoon the dish, made in a skillet, beside grilled fish or chicken, or have it for lunch on a bed of baby greens. To make the dish, you saute kernels of fresh corn with onion, stir in halved cherry tomatoes, cook them just long enough for the tomatoes to soften slightly, then shower them with basil leaves. Fat ears of corn rule right now, and each one yields about 1 cup of kernels. If you haven't discovered the corn prep peeler (OXO, Kuhn Rikon, and Chef'n all make one), it looks like a Y-shaped vegetable peeler, with just enough space between the blades to slide down the rows of kernels and pull them off the cobs. It makes quick work of a tedious job. Otherwise, put on some music and use a knife. The finished dish is glorious. Put it on repeat until the last ears of corn disappear.

4 ears fresh corn, shucked 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 3 tablespoons unsalted butter ½ medium onion, finely chopped Small handful fresh basil leaves, leaves corn or sliced

1. Remove the corn kernels with a corn prep peeler or a knife. If using a knife, set an ear of corn on a cutting board. Working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn and cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off the cobs. Transfer to the large bowl.

2. In another bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, and the vinegar.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes, or until it softens. Add the corn and cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the corn is just tender.

4. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes more, or just long enough for them to warm through and soften slightly. Turn off the heat and fold in the basil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas