fb-pixel Skip to main content

2021 MCAS scores for schools across the state

Updated September 21, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Adobestock/stock.adobe.com

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2021 MCAS results on Tuesday. To see school-by-school breakdowns of the results, click on the test subjects listed below for each grade.

2021 MCAS scores

2021 vs. 2019 scores

State education leaders canceled the tests in spring 2020 because of the statewide lockdown.

District-by-district

  • District-by-district math, English, grades 3-8: List here
  • District-by-district math, English, grade 10: List here
  • District-by-district science, grades 5, 8: List here

Boston Globe video