2021 MCAS scores for schools across the state

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2021 MCAS results on Tuesday. To see school-by-school breakdowns of the results, click on the test subjects listed below for each grade.
2021 MCAS scores
2021 vs. 2019 scores
State education leaders canceled the tests in spring 2020 because of the statewide lockdown.
- 3rd grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English
- 4th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English
- 5th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English | Science
- 6th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English
- 7th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English
- 8th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English | Science
- 10th grade, 2021 vs. 2019: Math | English