Amazon. Citizens Bank. Market Basket. Johnston is suddenly booming

But if you run a bank and you’re searching for a new campus, or a grocery chain that’s looking to make a move into a new state, or an e-commerce company with a trillion-dollar market cap that needs a new warehouse, Johnston -- not neighboring Providence -- has become a go-to location.

He’s the mayor of a town that Donald Trump won easily in 2016 and again last year. He keeps a miniature gun-shaped bar of soap on his desk. And he shows total disdain for anyone in Johnston who dares to cross him when it comes to any of his signature initiatives.

Joseph Polisena is probably never going to be the face of the Democratic Party – locally or nationally.

Advertisement

And a lot of the credit goes to Polisena, the 67-year-old mayor who has been compared to both Trump and former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci because of his brash, rule-with-an-iron-fist approach to politics. Except for one thing: He’s going to leave office at the end of 2022 after 16 years because of term limits he created, not as an embarrassment to his town or under a cloud of corruption.

Johnston’s latest major project moved forward last week when the Town Council gave its blessing to a tax break for Amazon, which plans to build a 3.8-million-square-foot robotics sortable fulfillment center off Hartford Avenue. The company has pledged to create at least 1,500 jobs and will easily become the town’s largest taxpayer.

“Our motto is: You submit, we permit,” Polisena told me during an interview in his office last week, hours before the Amazon vote.

Sure, the slogan makes him sound a little bit like a building inspector in Las Vegas, but in a town that has long been known for the odors coming from the landfill -- the only one in Rhode Island -- the results are there.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Polisena cut the ribbon on a new Market Basket on Hartford Avenue. A few years ago, it was the $285 million Citizens Bank campus on Greenville Avenue. And before he leaves office, Polisena told me he hopes to lure Costco, which was rejected next door in Cranston.

Johnston’s ability to land some of these major companies is due in large part to its abundance of available land. The Amazon project will be built on 195 acres of remote woodlands “down past the car dealer lots” near Route 295, Polisena says.

But Providence, Rhode Island’s capital city, has plenty of open space too, including much of the former I-195 corridor near downtown.

What it doesn’t have is Polisena, a mayor who understands deeply that the easiest way to get things done is to have colleagues in government that support your vision.

While Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza would prefer to ignore the City Council altogether, Polisena has worked hard to elect town councilors who largely agree with him. It means he’s not always clashing with a dissident group or horse-trading on key votes.

“There’s no better place to do business in Rhode Island than in Johnston,” Nicholas Hemond, a prominent attorney and lobbyist, told me.

Hemond, whose law firm represented Market Basket when it was exploring a move to Rhode Island, said Johnston is almost always the first place he takes out-of-state clients who want to open in the state.

Advertisement

“Then I tell people, ‘Not everywhere is as smooth as what you’re dealing with right now. Don’t think this is the normal way of doing business in Rhode Island,’” Hemond said.

Polisena wants Johnston to be seen as a town that is open for business, but he also wants developers and companies to know that he’s not a pushover.

He signed a non-disclosure agreement that forced him to keep his mouth shut on the deal he was negotiating with Amazon, which drove him up the wall because all he wanted to do was brag about everything the town would get.

Now that the terms are public, he can’t stop talking about them: financial stability for the next 20 years (because “everyone knows the landfill is going to close at some point”), millions of dollars in road improvements and public safety programs, company-paid bus passes for Amazon employees, and a new career pathway program at Johnston High School. Amazon even agreed to donate $50,000 to youth sports programs and $100,000 to the senior center.

At last week’s council meeting, Polisena said he believes he is getting more for Johnston than any community has gotten when Amazon has come calling. He predicted that Johnston’s deal will become a model for future Amazon projects around the country.

“I told them, this isn’t a wish list, it’s a want list,” Polisena said.

Of course, not everyone loves Polisena’s style, especially his bare-knuckles approach to politics.

In 2018, a jury ordered him to pay $34,000 to a former Johnston councilwoman who accused him of slandering her. (A judge later overturned the verdict.)

Advertisement

He has a tendency to quickly write off critics – especially those who aren’t from Johnston: “If you live in another town, it’s none of your business,” he told me when I asked about people opposed to the Amazon project.

Residents who spoke at the recent town council meeting where the Amazon project was approved expressed concern over increased truck traffic in their neighborhoods as well as Amazon’s reputation for mistreating employees.

And Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a candidate for governor, said she has “serious concerns over how [the Amazon] project came together and the lack of public transparency.”

But Polisena believes he’ll get the last laugh. He’ll be out of office by the time Amazon opens its doors, but he’s hoping his son – Town Councilman Joseph Polisena Jr. – will run for mayor to replace him. (Polisena the mayor has flirted with running for statewide office in the past, but said he’d rather spend time with his grandson.)

“Maybe they’ll invite me to the ribbon cutting,” he joked.

If Gorbea gets elected governor, you can bet she’ll be there, too.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.