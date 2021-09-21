Bridgewater man dies after skateboarding accident on Cape Cod

Martin Luttrell, 48, was not wearing a helmet when he hit a patch of sand and fell while skateboarding at the family’s cottage in Dennisport on Sept. 11, a family member said.

A Bridgewater man died in a Boston hospital Monday from severe head injuries he suffered in a skateboard accident on Cape Cod earlier this month, according to his family.

Luttrell and his wife, Kelley, were the parents of two children, ages 9 and 11. He worked at FamilyAid Boston, a nonprofit that helps homeless families. “He was all about helping others,” Heather Pomerleau, his wife’s cousin, said in an interview Tuesday night.

The days following Luttrell’s accident have been “pretty horrific,” Pomerleau said.

Luttrell was “totally in love” with his children, she said.

“He was full of life. He was all about helping others,” Pomerleau said.

Pomerleau described Luttrell as adventurous.

“During the summers they spent time in Dennisport a lot on the beach and Marty loved the outdoors and kayaking and paddleboarding,” she said.

Luttrell’s wife Kelley works as a hospice nurse, she said.

The family’s immediate focus is to ensure Luttrell’s children can get back to their lives.

A GofundMe page has been set up to help the Luttrell family. As of late Tuesday night, page had already exceeded its $25,000 fund-raising goal.

“Just hoping to get the kids through this and back into a routine that they can get a little bit more normalcy,” she said.

“He was just a guy that he was only happy when he was helping others,” Pomerleau said. “He used to work for the local housing authority, helping the elderly, and just everything in his life was about giving to others, and his family.”









