Committee eliminates police major position at center of controversy

The new civilian position will go before the full City Council next week for a vote. The Finance Committee also created a new police major position, to be filled at another time by promoting a veteran officer.

The new job has essentially the same title — community relations and diversion services — but because it doesn’t have the police title, it will pay less than the major’s salary of $116,666 to $137,157, and it removes supervision of the police academy and promotions.

PROVIDENCE — The Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved eliminating a police major’s position that Mayor Jorge O. Elorza gave to the recreation director nearly three weeks ago and instead adopted a proposal by Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. for a civilian administrator.

“I think its extremely important that people in Providence and the rank and file know that we cannot allow the arbitrary and capricious appointment of a civilian to a police position without training, education, or the background — that goes against every fundamental principle of providing the best police department you can, that has the education and certification,” City Council President John Igliozzi, who had sponsored the amended ordinances, said after the meeting.

The City Council had moved swiftly to act after Elorza chose Michael Stephens, a top-ranked NCAA referee and the city’s recreation director since 2015, to be a police major in charge of Community Relations and Diversion Services — despite Stephens’ lack of education or experience in law enforcement.

Stephens is a longtime friend of the mayor and runs his annual golf tournament. The mayor had given Stephens the key to the city before appointing him to the $110,000-recreation director job, and said he chose Stephens to be a police major because of his track record working with the community.

Elorza’s appointment of a civilian to a police position caused an uproar, particularly among those who have advocated for a veteran Black officer to be promoted to major. The Providence police union and the National Association of Black Law Enforcement decried the appointment as a “slap in the face” to qualified veteran officers.

Now that the committee has approved changing the position for a civilian — and once it receives the full council’s approval — Stephens will be able to take the job, Clements said later. While the salary for this non-union job ranges from $99,517 to $115,193 and will come from the Police Department’s budget, it’s still unknown exactly what Stephens will be paid or when he will start — or who will be the new recreation director. Aside from speaking to a Globe columnist writing in favor of his appointment, Stephens has not responded to requests for comment.

Under Clement’s proposal, the civilian administrator will work with the command staff and report directly to the chief. The administrator will work with the department on recruiting new officers, but will not run the academy, and will have to develop plans and policies to improve community relations.

The administrator will be responsible for building relationships with the community, social services, nonprofits, and government agencies, and establish the Police Department’s first diversion services — essentially, figuring out which police calls can be diverted to social services and other agencies.

That’s something the Police Department could use, Clements told the committee. “I listen to calls for service all the time, and there are some police shouldn’t be responding to,” he said. Recently, a woman called police because her landlord threatened to shut off her electricity, he said. The police will take a report and turn it over to service providers, but it’s not a police matter, he said.

The diversion services administrator would have to figure out how to solve the problem.

Stephens is new to the police department and the communications department, where dispatches field all calls. “He’s going to have to learn on the fly. He’s going to have to create something,” Clements said.

Stephens was not going to work as a NCAA referee this season, but the mayor’s office said Stephens will continue his other jobs as coordinator of several men’s basketball conferences: the MAAC and America East, and the Northeast-10. He is responsible for assigning their officials, as well as their education, recruitment, and training.

The new administrator will still be expected to be available “24-7,” especially in volatile and difficult times, Clements said.

The chief said the role will be different than the $82,000-community engagement specialist who has been in the department’s community relations bureau for several years. Tina Shepard will work on engagement initiatives and events, he said.

“When my colleagues on the City Council learned that a newly created major position within the Providence Police Department was being filled with a civilian with no previous policing experience, we heard loud and clear from police and community organizations that this would create confusion about roles, while also passing over highly qualified officers within the police department,” Ward 5 Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, the chairwoman of the Finance Committee, said in a statement. “This was not what the Council intended when we included this position in our original FY 2022 budget, and why we have passed this new amended ordinance, which very clearly details that the Administrator of Community Relations & Diversion is a civilian, administrative position within the police department with no law enforcement powers.”

Igliozzi, who is not on the Finance Committee, attended the meeting and thanked the members for moving quickly. “I have all the confidence the full council will approve these changes,” he said later.

This was about the mayor appointing a civilian to a law enforcement job, and not about Stephens, who has been widely praised for his work with the city’s youth, Igliozzi said.

“He’s a fine individual but my main priority is the people of Providence and the rank and file of the Police Department and reestablishing the integrity back into the process,” Igliozzi said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.