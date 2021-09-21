Daughter of Varsity Blues defendant still enrolled at USC, college admissions official testifies

“Sabrina Abdelaziz is still enrolled at USC, isn’t she?” asked Robert Sheketoff, a lawyer for her father, Gamal Abdelaziz, during cross examination of Rebecca Chassin, assistant dean of undergraduate admissions at USC, in US District Court in Boston.

The daughter of a wealthy businessman charged with paying a bribe to get her into the University of Southern California as a fake basketball recruit in the Varsity Blues scandal remains enrolled at the university, a top admissions official testified Tuesday.

She confirmed to prosecutors later that some USC students linked to the scandal were expelled and others weren’t, based on internal reviews of whether the students knowingly participated in the alleged scheme.

Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, a former Wynn Resorts executive, is charged with paying $300,000 to the confessed architect of the conspiracy, William “Rick” Singer, to help his daughter get accepted to USC as a basketball player even though she failed to make her high school varsity team.

Abdelaziz is being tried with John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, the founder of Hyannis Port Capital who’s accused of paying Singer more than $1.7 million between 2014 and 2018 to get his children into USC, Harvard University, and Stanford University as fake athletes.

The defendants are two of the dozens of people charged in connection with the scheme, in which prosecutors say Singer funneled cash from the parents to corrupt coaches and college officials to get kids falsely classified as sports recruits, paving their way to admission at selective institutions.

Lawyers for the men maintain they thought their payments to Singer, a formerly prominent admissions consultant, were legitimate donations to the schools, and that he concealed the bribe payments from them.

Sheketoff questioned Chassin sharply Tuesday about the affect that a family’s donations to USC may have on their child’s admission prospects. He honed in on what he described as the school’s so-called VIP program for applicants flagged for special consideration.

“There is a VIP program at USC, correct?” Sheketoff asked.

“There is a process by which students that are of special interest to constituents around campus will receive a look before their decisions are finalized,” Chassin said.

In addition, Sheketoff asked Chassin about a meeting she had with Sabrina Abdelaziz after the scandal broke, when Sabrina visited her office. Chassin showed Sabrina her applicant file, which contained the fake athletic credentials.

“She appeared to be surprised to you, correct, when she looked at her file?” Sheketoff asked.

“Yes,” Chassin said.

“And you certainly don’t know what Mr. Singer told Mr. Abdelaziz over the period of time that they knew each other,” Sheketoff said. Chassin replied that she’s never met Singer.

Chassin was also questioned Tuesday by Michael Kendall, a lawyer for Wilson.

Kendall asked if the athletic subcommittee that evaluates sports recruits was ever aware of cash donations to the school by parents of recruits.

“Generally, again, we were sometimes aware that there were students who were also of interest to other folks around the university,” Chassin said, stressing that the athletics subcommittee at USC was focused “solely on the student’s athletic talent.”

Kendall asked about an unnamed candidate presented to the athletic panel in 2015 as a potential walk-on member of the golf team, even though he sometimes shot “20 strokes above par.”

“I don’t remember the specific student,” Chassin said.

Kendall continued pressing Chassin about donations, asking her at one point, “you’d agree with me, the last thing the USC admissions department wants the world to think is that it was willing to sell slots to people for money, correct?”

“The admission office was not willing to do that,” she replied.

Assistant US Attorney Stephen E. Frank asked under re-direct examination if Sabrina Abdelaziz and Johnny Wilson, the son of Wilson, were admitted to USC under any sort of “VIP consideration.”

“No,” Chassin said.

And Frank asked if would be a problem for parents to pay “money to get an insider to lie to the [athletic] subcommittee, that you were a member of, about recruiting athletes based on falsified” sports credentials.

“Yes, that’s a huge problem,” Chassin said.

Singer has pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing. He’s cooperating with the feds and wired up on a number of parents during the probe, secretly recording conversations about the alleged scheme with them.

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard a Sept. 15, 2018, call between Singer and Wilson, in which Singer gave Wilson advice on the college prospects for his twin daughters, who were high school juniors at the time.

Wilson said at one point on the call, “What sports would be best for them? Is crew the the best, even, you’re talking about the Ivies and stuff like that, or is that not gonna even matter?”

Singer responded, “They — oh for me? It doesn’t matter. I, I’ll make them a sailor or something. Because of where you live.”

Jurors have also seen e-mails that Singer traded with Abdelaziz, seeking photos of his daughter to submit to USC with her athletic profile, which falsely stated that she was a starting point guard, and captain of her high school team.

A July 2017 e-mail from Singer to Abdelaziz included an attachment with Abdelaziz’s daughter’s falsified athletic profile, but an FBI agent testified under cross-examination that there was no evidence that Abdelaziz had ever responded to it or opened the attachment. Singer had sent it to an e-mail address that Abdelaziz no longer used.

Testimony’s ongoing.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

