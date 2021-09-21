Woman arrested for drunken driving after allegedly hitting State Police cruiser in Worcester

A woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge Monday night after she allegedly struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Worcester, authorities said.

The cruiser was hit in heavy traffic on Interstate 290 eastbound at Burncoat Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. and State Police, the Worcester Fire Department and an ambulance responded to the scene, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The male trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The 48-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that struck the cruiser was not injured and was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, he said.