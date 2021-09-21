Endorsements helping voters pick a Democrat in R.I. Senate special election

Endorsements could play a more significant role than usual in the Senate District 3 race because all five candidates are “left of center,” and with the Democratic primary coming up on Oct. 5, voters will have precious little time to determine what distinguishes one candidate from another, Providence College political science professor Adam S. Myers said.

PROVIDENCE — The five Democrats vying to represent Providence’s East Side and Fox Point neighborhoods in the state Senate agree on many issues, so voters are using endorsements and high-profile supporters as a “shortcut” to pick a candidate in the upcoming special election, analysts say.

“Voters have to invest some time in learning about the candidates in order to decide who to vote for, and a lot of people don’t have time on their hands,” Myers said. “So endorsements offer what political scientists call an information shortcut.”

Endorsements don’t always carry a lot of weight, but the cues of endorsements and high-profile support could prove especially valuable in a “highly educated district full of politically sophisticated and knowledgeable people,” he said. “I think that in Senate District 3, these endorsements do matter.”

Myers noted that some endorsements will come with the added benefit of volunteer campaign workers to go door-to-door and staff phone banks to boost a candidate. “It’s about the grassroots mobilization that goes along with it,” he said.

For example, groups such as the Rhode Island Political Cooperative and the Rhode Island Working Families Party “are definitely helpful if they provide a candidate with an army of volunteers that can go canvassing and door knocking,” Myers said. “In a state like Rhode Island, where the legislative districts are so small, and in a special primary, when the number of voters is generally not that great, just mobilizing a few hundreds is a huge deal.”

Goldin, a progressive Providence Democrat who championed abortion rights legislation and challenged the Senate leadership, stepped down on Aug. 17 to join President Biden’s administration as a senior adviser in the US Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau.

The five Democrats running to succeed her are Bret Jacob, Hilary Levey Friedman, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman, and Sam Zurier.

A sixth candidate, Shirley Francis-Fraser, failed to get the 100 signatures on nominating papers that she needed to be on the ballot. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Alex Cannon in the Nov. 2 general election.

The Globe asked the five Democrats to name their top five endorsements or well-known supporters. Here are their responses:

Bret Jacob Handout

Bret Jacob, director of research and development and LGBTQIA+ liaison in Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office:

Rhode Island Working Families Party

Linda Kushner, former Democratic state representative

Jeff Levy, Goldin’s husband and a member of the Senatorial District Committee that endorsed Jacob

Aaron Regunberg, former state representative and Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

Myrth York, former state senator and Democratic candidate for governor

Hilary Levey Friedman, president of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women Courtesy of Hilary Levey Friedman

Hilary Levey Friedman, a former president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the National Organization for Women:

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea

The Rhode Island AFL-CIO

The Providence Firefighters Union

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence

The Armenian National Council of Rhode Island

Geena Pham will run Courtesy of Geena Pham

Geena Pham, a public school teacher in Massachusetts:

The Rhode Island Sunrise Movement

Black Lives Matter RI PAC

Climate Action Rhode Island

Reclaim RI

Fellow Rhode Island Political Cooperative members such as Senator Tiara Mack, a Providence Democrat

Ray Rickman Alexander Gim-Fain

Ray Rickman, a former state representative:

Rose Weaver, a film and stage actress and singer

Dr. Michael Fine, a former director of the state Department of Health and chief health strategist for the City of Central Falls

Rhode Island Black Political Action Committee

Sam Zurier Handout

Sam Zurier, a former Providence City Council member:

Representative Edith H. Ajello, a Providence Democrat

Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony

Marie Langlois, retired managing director of Washington Trust Investors

Karina Wood, executive director at Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island

Former Providence City Councilman Seth Yurdin

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.