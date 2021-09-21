Federal investigators say trolley driver was going too fast in Green Line train crash on July 30

The NTSB said the probe’s ongoing.

“The striking train accelerated to a speed of 31 mph before colliding with the train ahead of it that was moving about 10 mph,” said the report posted to the NTSB website. The speed limit in the area was 10 mph, officials have said previously.

The NTSB on Tuesday released a report on the July 30 collision of two Green Line trains in Boston that injured more than two dozen people.

“A preliminary review of striking train’s event recorder data revealed that the operator of the striking train placed the master controller in a full-power position prior to the accident,” the report said. “During the site visit, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators conducted sight-distance observations to the west.”

According to the report, the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. when both trains were traveling west. The Globe reported previously that the collision happened near Babcock Street and caused visible damage to both vehicles.

“As a result of the accident, 24 passengers and 3 crewmembers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” the NTSB report said.

Investigators said the sky was clear at the time, with no precipitation.

“Future investigative activity will focus on internal and external oversight, operational testing, crashworthiness of the equipment involved, and employee fitness for duty,” the report said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

