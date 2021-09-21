Grants will help Beverly improve its harbor

Beverly is receiving support from the state’s Seaport Economic Council for two harbor improvement projects.

The council recently awarded the city $656,000 to help fund the reconstruction of the commercial fishing pier, and another $62,400 to study the feasibility of adding floats for recreational and transient boats in the harbor.

City officials said the existing pier is in poor condition. The construction project involves replacing it with a steel pile-supported concrete pier and a new hoist to better serve Beverly’s commercial fishing fleet.