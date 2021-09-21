Grants will help Beverly improve its harbor

Beverly is receiving support from the state’s Seaport Economic Council for two harbor improvement projects.
The council recently awarded the city $656,000 to help fund the reconstruction of the commercial fishing pier, and another $62,400 to study the feasibility of adding floats for recreational and transient boats in the harbor.
City officials said the existing pier is in poor condition. The construction project involves replacing it with a steel pile-supported concrete pier and a new hoist to better serve Beverly’s commercial fishing fleet.
The study will help determine whether floating docks are viable for transient moorage and for staging areas for local individuals or charter boats loading and unloading gear and passengers, according to officials.
Advertisement
“It’s critical to make these investments in our coastal assets and infrastructure to support and stimulate the maritime economy and job growth. The grant funds make these projects possible,” Catherine Barrett, the city’s director of grants, said in a statement.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.