How would you spend $1.1 billion for Rhode Island?

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 229.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 704,793 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 881 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 3.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 119

Total deaths: 2,815

Leading off

Remember the time Rhode Island got $1.1 billion in federal funds to help with recovery from the pandemic?

Unlike the majority of states across the country, Rhode Island still hasn’t begun spending its share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that Congress approved earlier this year, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But Tuesday is a big day because the House ARPA Task Force is meeting for the first time at 4:30 p.m. and the Senate Finance Committee is meeting at 5 p.m. for presentations on how other states are spending their federal funds.

It’s still unclear when Rhode Island will actually develop a plan of its own – although various state agencies have been submitting requests for months now – but Tuesday’s meetings are at least a sign of life from the legislature.

Neither committee is accepting public comment on Tuesday, but the NCSL website explains how other states are spending their funds. Here are a few highlights:

Massachusetts set aside $109 million for communities hit hardest by the pandemic and another $200 million for Governor Charlie Baker to cover emergency needs.

New Hampshire is spending $50 million to improve water infrastructure.

Connecticut is being Connecticut and spending $1.754 billion to replace lost revenue over two fiscal years.

Florida has earmarked $2 billon for its state transportation trust fund.

Arizona is sending $758.8 million to its unemployment trust fund.

California will spend more than $3 billion creating a statewide broadband network.

⚓ My latest column: Johnston is suddenly booming with development, and the town’s brash mayor deserves to take a victory lap. Read more.

⚓ Chobani, the top-selling yogurt brand in the United States, on Monday announced it will put its name on a peanut spread made in Rhode Island and give 100 percent of the profits to Edesia Nutrition to help feed malnourished children throughout the world. Read more.

⚓ Providence Living, a local boutique real estate firm, has purchased the building and adjacent parking lot that once held Club Karma for $1.6 million from Johnson & Wales University. Read more.

⚓ Like many cities, Boston is facing a humanitarian crisis with the homeless. And in some parts of the city, it’s costing businesses and nonprofits a lot of money. Read more.

⚓ As US stocks tumble, Larry Edelman explains what’s happening on Wall Street. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that the next 10 days will be crucial for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding their regular press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is hosting a community canvass at 5 p.m. to seek ideas for how the city should spend $165.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.

⚓ The House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Treasurer Magaziner has officially entered next year’s race for governor. I look at how his path to victory largely depends on how Governor McKee handles the next few months. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Omar Bah, who wants to help Afghan refugees settle here, and Negina Sadat, who arrived six years ago. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

