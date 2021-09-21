Injured Wakefield football player recovering after surgery, family says

Cooke was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the rest of the game was suspended. Several of his teammates later returned to the field for a gathering Saturday night.

Brandon Cooke, a 16-year-old student at Northeast Metro Tech High School, was knocked unconscious following a collision during a game against Saugus High School on Saturday morning.

A high school football player is recovering from surgery after he suffered a head injury during a junior varsity game in Wakefield on Saturday, his family said in a statement Tuesday.

Cooke underwent surgery and is recovering at MassGeneral Hospital for Children, his family said their statement Tuesday.

“Our family would like to thank the football community, his care team, parents and friends for their many thoughts and prayers. We ask for privacy as we focus on Brandon’s healing,” said the statement, issued by a MGH spokesperson on behalf of the family.

An online fundraiser was created Tuesday to support Cooke’s recovery.

Northeast Metro Tech High School Superintendent David DiBarri told reporters on Saturday that the on-field collision was “not a direct head-to-head injury.”

“Obviously, at some point, his head must have had some impact,” DiBarri said Saturday.

The Wakefield Fire Department responded to the football field for a report of an unconscious boy at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Purcell said at a news conference later that afternoon.

The regional high school serves 12 communities north of Boston. DiBarri said Saturday that guidance and counseling staff would be available to provide emotional support services to the football team and other students.

