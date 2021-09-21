Judge compares former Fall River mayor to late Boston Mayor James Michael Curley as he prepares to hand down corruption sentence

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II is the latest example of public corruption in the political history of Massachusetts and his extortion of marijuana businesses was not unlike the crimes that landed the late Boston Mayor James Michael Curley in federal prison, a federal judge said Tuesday.
US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock drew the connection between Curley during the second day of Correia’s sentencing hearing where the judge is considering how much time - if any - the one-time software developer and former rising star in state Democratic politics should spend in federal prison.
The crimes and convictions of “James Michael Curley whose experiences in an odd sort of way are similar to the defendant in terms of exposure” to serving prison time, Woodlock said from the bench. “There is a long history of this...So the question is, how to deal with that?”
Correia was convicted of extorting thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies competing to open dispensaries in the city he led between 2014 and 2018, and for defrauding investors in the SnoOwl smartphone app he helped create.
Federal prosecutors want Woodlock to imprison Correia for 11 years; the defense says three years is a sufficient punishment. Woodlock is expected to move toward making his decision Tuesday afternoon.
Curley, who also was also elected governor and US representative, was convicted of federal corruption charges and imprisoned in the late 1940s and later pardoned by President Harry Truman in 1950.
