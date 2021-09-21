Judge compares former Fall River mayor to late Boston Mayor James Michael Curley as he prepares to hand down corruption sentence

Former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II is the latest example of public corruption in the political history of Massachusetts and his extortion of marijuana businesses was not unlike the crimes that landed the late Boston Mayor James Michael Curley in federal prison, a federal judge said Tuesday.

US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock drew the connection between Curley during the second day of Correia’s sentencing hearing where the judge is considering how much time - if any - the one-time software developer and former rising star in state Democratic politics should spend in federal prison.

The crimes and convictions of “James Michael Curley whose experiences in an odd sort of way are similar to the defendant in terms of exposure” to serving prison time, Woodlock said from the bench. “There is a long history of this...So the question is, how to deal with that?”