Kington man, 55, seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 55-year-old Kingston man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle in Middleborough Tuesday evening, police said.
Middleborough first responders were sent to 83 Plymouth St. at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a motorcycle crash, police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement.
When they arrived they found a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been struck by a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan being driven by a 45-year-old Brockton man. The Kingston man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, the statement said.
An investigation by police indicated that the Chrysler crossed the double yellow line in the road, striking the motorcycle, police said. The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and is cooperating with police but a female passenger fled the scene and a search for her is ongoing.
The Brockton man declined medical treatment, the statement said.
