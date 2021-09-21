Kington man, 55, seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 55-year-old Kingston man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle in Middleborough Tuesday evening, police said.

Middleborough first responders were sent to 83 Plymouth St. at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a motorcycle crash, police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement.

When they arrived they found a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been struck by a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan being driven by a 45-year-old Brockton man. The Kingston man, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, the statement said.