Kite surfer rescued off Eastham beach

Eastham f ire said they received a call around 5:00 p.m. for a report of a kite surfer in distress off First Encounter Beach, fire Capt. Ryan Van Buskirk said.

A man was rescued late Tuesday afternoon after he got swept into Cape Cod Bay while kite surfing off a beach in Eastham, a fire official said.

The man was about 3/4 of a mile offshore and couldn’t make it back to the sand safely without assistance, Van Buskirk said.

The town’s fire department responded immediately to the beach on Samoset Road, he said. Crews from from Dennis and Wellfleet fire also responded, along with the Eastham harbormaster, Van Buskirk said.

Advertisement

The kite surfer was located within minutes of first responders’ arrival , he said. He was brought safely back to shore, Van Buskirk said.

He was uninjured and did not require medical assistance.

Van Buskirk advised beachgoers to always check surf and wind conditions before going out on the water.









Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.