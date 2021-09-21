fb-pixel Skip to main content
Lynn seeks community input for city’s first comprehensive plan

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated September 21, 2021, 36 minutes ago

Lynn is inviting community members to help chart its future.

Officials recently launched an initiative to create the city’s first comprehensive plan, a document that will outline the community’s long-term goals in areas ranging from transportation and housing to the environment, and strategies to achieve them.

As part of the process, known as Vision Lynn, the city is offering a number of opportunities for residents, business owners, and others to offer input.

The first is a survey available in eight languages. Community members also are invited to apply by Oct. 17 for a position on a steering committee that will be guiding the process.

“Vision Lynn is an important opportunity for the community to set a course for the future of our city,” Mayor Thomas McGee said in a statement. “I hope our residents and organizational partners will consider how they can participate. … Everyone’s perspective is important and critical to this plan’s success.”

For more information, go to lynnincommon.com.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

