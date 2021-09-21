Lynn seeks community input for city’s first comprehensive plan

As part of the process, known as Vision Lynn , the city is offering a number of opportunities for residents, business owners, and others to offer input.

Officials recently launched an initiative to create the city’s first comprehensive plan, a document that will outline the community’s long-term goals in areas ranging from transportation and housing to the environment, and strategies to achieve them.

Lynn is inviting community members to help chart its future.

The first is a survey available in eight languages. Community members also are invited to apply by Oct. 17 for a position on a steering committee that will be guiding the process.

“Vision Lynn is an important opportunity for the community to set a course for the future of our city,” Mayor Thomas McGee said in a statement. “I hope our residents and organizational partners will consider how they can participate. … Everyone’s perspective is important and critical to this plan’s success.”

For more information, go to lynnincommon.com.

