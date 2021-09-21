Man shot in Roxbury in 2013 dies of injuries; police rule death a homicide

A man who was found shot in a Roxbury neighborhood in 2013 died from complications related to his injuries last week, and Boston police have ruled the incident a homicide.
Carlos DelRosario, 28, was found unresponsive on Sept. 16 and pronounced dead, the department said in a statement.
He had suffered from disabilities after police found him with a gunshot wound when they responded to 55 Beech Glen St. in Roxbury at around 9:11 p.m. on April 29, 2013, the statement said.
Another man was shot in the incident as well, the Globe reported.
DelRosario survived the initial shooting, but an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office determined his death was a result of his disabilities, the statement said.
A homicide investigation is underway.
No arrests have been made, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman.
