Man shot in Roxbury in 2013 dies of injuries; police rule death a homicide

A man who was found shot in a Roxbury neighborhood in 2013 died from complications related to his injuries last week, and Boston police have ruled the incident a homicide.

Carlos DelRosario, 28, was found unresponsive on Sept. 16 and pronounced dead, the department said in a statement.

He had suffered from disabilities after police found him with a gunshot wound when they responded to 55 Beech Glen St. in Roxbury at around 9:11 p.m. on April 29, 2013, the statement said.