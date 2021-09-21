Man thrown from hood of car after carjacking in McDonald’s parking lot in Boston, police say

A man was injured Monday night after he was thrown from the hood of his car onto Commonwealth Avenue while trying to prevent the vehicle from being stolen, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, said he was coming out of the McDonald’s at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Kenmore Street when he saw a man — described as a 25 to 30-year-old white man with blue eyes and wearing a dark shirt — attempting to steal his gray Ford Escape, according to a Boston police report.

The victim had left the car running while he went into the McDonald’s, the report said, and he attempted to pull the suspect from the vehicle before he sped off down Commonwealth Avenue. A witness told police he saw the victim on the hood of the car as the suspect drove away.