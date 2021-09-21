Massive water main break floods Beacon Hill street

The break occurred around 2:15 a.m. by Myrtle Street and Hancock Street, the department said on Twitter, and parts of both streets are “compromised,” with partial street closures in the area. Water also flooded Beacon Hill from Hanock Street to Cambridge Street.

A 30 inch water main burst early Tuesday in Beacon Hill, according to Boston Fire Department.

The water main was shut down and firefighters went door to door to check on nearby residents, the department tweeted.

“There [was] no evacuation needed, no injuries to report,” the department said on Twitter.

According to the department, Eversource and National Grid are on the scene, and Boston Public Works is assessing the damage.

Advertisement





Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.