MCAS scores plummet during the pandemic

MCAS scores tumbled by hefty margins across Massachusetts, according to results released Tuesday morning that offer the first statewide measurements on how much students have struggled with learning during the pandemic.

Math scores took the biggest hit, dropping 16 percentage points for students in grades 3-8 and 7 percentage points in grade 10 who took the tests this spring, as compared to two years ago when the tests were last given.

Achievement on the English/Language Arts exams was mixed. Scores decreased 6 percentage points in grades 3-8 compared to 2019, but they increased 3 points in grade 10.

This spring’s MCAS tests were the first to be given in two years, over the objections of many educators, parents, and students. State education leaders reactivated the tests this year at the direction of the federal government, after canceling them in spring 2020 because of the statewide lockdown, which launched an abrupt and bumpy shift to remote learning that dragged on for more than a year.

Massachusetts education leaders have emphasized they won’t use the the drop in test scores this year to punish schools for low performance and it will not issue new school-accountability ratings this year.

Rather, the intent is to gauge the extent of material students didn’t learn or how much they have regressed, coming amid a period of tremendous emotional and economic upheaval in students’ lives, particularly those whose families were hit hard by the coronavirus. Many students still were learning from home when the tests were administered, too fearful to return to the classrooms. About 460,000 public school students took the tests in school and at home.

The decline in MCAS scores mirrors a national trend, with other states, from Virginia to Texas to Minnesota, experiencing significant drops this year in standardized test scores.

”The results clearly illustrate how the disrupted school year of remote and hybrid learning impacted students’ academic achievement,” said James Peyser, the state’s education secretary, in a statement. “We will continue to work with districts to support efforts to regain learning that did not happen and promote student success and educational equity.”

Overall, 46 percent of students in grades 3-8 met or exceeded grade-level expectations in English this spring and 33 percent did in math. On the grade 10 tests, 64 percent of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in English and 52 percent scored that high in math.

Parents and guardians will receive their children’s MCAS scores after Sept. 30.

Many teachers, educators, parents, and students vehemently opposed giving the tests, arguing they were an unnecessary distraction and would provide little useful information. They noted that teachers and administrators already were monitoring the academic progress of students and knew which material they were struggling with and what lessons educators cut out of their curriculums during the turbulent year.

In an effort to ease the burden of the tests, the state reduced nearly half the amount of material students in grades 3 through 8 were tested on, providing a large enough sample to determine where students stand. Tenth-graders were tested on all material.

Few districts appeared to evade the decline in scores. Revere’s math scores in grades 3-8 plummeted 26 percentage points; in Lynn 24 percentage points; and in Lawrence, 21 percentage points; while well-to-do suburbs, such as Lynnfield, Milton, and Winchester, also experienced drops in those areas by nearly 20 percentage points.

Some of the state’s highly-regarded charter schools, which long have been MCAS standouts, experienced among the most dramatic declines in math in the lower grades, with Roxbury Prep dropping a whopping 42 points, KIPP Boston 36 points, and Boston Prep 35 points.

The districtwide declines in the Boston school system were less severe. The declines in scores in math and English in the lower grades were slightly smaller than the state average, while the district recorded a slightly larger drop in math scores in grade 10 while scores were flat in English.

However, many individual schools performed much worse, posting declines similar to charter schools, while the district’s overall test results were low. For instance, only 31 percent of Boston students met or exceeded grade level expectations in English in grades 3-8 and 20 percent did in math in those grade levels.

It’s difficult to determine whether the drops in standardized test scores in Massachusetts were more or less severe than in other states. Academic standards vary greatly across the country and each design state on its own assessments. But math appears to be the subject that students are struggling with the most on standardized tests nationwide.

A number of national studies during the pandemic predicted math would be the subject for which students would experience the most difficulty. It is a subject that requires building on top of a mastery of increasingly complex skills and it is an area that many parents are uncomfortable with, making it challenging or impossible for them to help their children.

An analysis in July by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company showed the impact of the pandemic on student learning was significant and most severe in math, ”leaving students on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.”

“The pandemic widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest,” according to a report posted on its website. “In math, students in majority Black schools ended the year with six months of unfinished learning, students in low-income schools with seven.”

A demographic breakdown on MCAS results was not immediately available Tuesday.

Massachusetts school districts will receive approximately $2.8 billion in state and federal pandemic relief money over the next three years or so to help put student learning back on track. The money is primarily in the form of federal coronavirus relief funds, and districts can spend it on a wide-range of priorities in order to meet students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs resulting from the pandemic, according to the state education department.

The MCAS data should help districts “shed light on where additional support is most needed” and determine how best to use the infusion of government aid, said Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of elementary and secondary education, in a statement. “DESE will continue to work with districts to remediate learning and provide opportunities to students in programs like Acceleration Academies and others.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.