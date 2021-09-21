Newton Community Pride announces auction to support local public art initiatives

Newton Community Pride is auctioning off exhibits from its Newton Out Doors initiative to help raise money for local arts and culture programs, the organization said.

The “Newton Out Doors” art installation showcased the work of artists who decorated more than 20 doors that were on display in the city during the summer.

The organization is a local nonprofit that supports arts and culture programming, beautification projects, and volunteerism. Earlier this month, it announced “micro grants” to help support local artists and projects in the community.