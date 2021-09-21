Police searching for 6-year-old girl in Lowell

The girl was reportedly walking in the area of Stackpole Street the Hunts Falls Rotary, and the VFW Highway at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell police wrote on Facebook. She is described as a white female with “unkempt hair,” wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants, and pink slippers.

Lowell police were investigating a report that a six-year-old girl was seen walking alone in the city Tuesday night, officials said.

Residents in the city can expect increased police presence as the search for the girl continues, the post said.

“These police officers may be knocking on doors to speak with residents and checking back yards and wooded areas,” police wrote.

Anyone who may have seen the girl is asked to contact Lowell police at (978) 937-3200.

