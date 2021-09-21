Revere mayor blasts Boston officials over Mass. & Cass plans

“I am deeply concerned about the chaotic nature of dis-information and have lost all confidence in the Boston Public Health Commission to thoughtfully execute on an issue of such regional public importance,” said Arrigo in a Monday letter to Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the executive director for the city’s public health commission.

In a letter that showcases the thorny complexities of battling the region’s opioid crisis, Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo is pushing back against a proposal that would see a hotel in his community converted to a transitional homeless center — an attempt to alleviate the thicket of quality-of-life and public safety problems in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.

The intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass. and Cass, is the epicenter of Boston’s opioid and homelessness crises. The area is an open-air narcotics market, where overdoses and reports of street violence and sexual exploitation connected to the illicit drug trade are commonplace. Many locals say the stretch has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily vignettes of human misery in and around the intersection has become a mayoral campaign issue, with multiple candidates in recent months speaking to the need for a regional approach to tackling the problems there. “Decentralizing services” has become a phrase du jour among city politicos in their rhetoric about what needs to happen to Mass. and Cass.

There are consistent laments that many who are struggling in the area, which is home to multiple homeless shelters and outpatient centers for addiction, as well as a pair of methadone clinics, do not originate from Boston. It’s unfair, the argument goes, that Boston should have to shoulder so much of the burden of what is a regional opioid problem.

Indeed, on Monday, Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office said in a statement that Janey is “committed to a regional approach and looks forward to continued partnership with Governor Baker to address the needs of those suffering from mental health challenges and substance use disorder across the Commonwealth, especially for those who call Boston home.”

“This builds upon our work with the District Attorney’s Office to address public safety concerns, as we continue to prioritize connecting vulnerable individuals with housing and treatment,” said the office in a statement.

But Arrigo’s letter this week demonstrates any regional solution could face substantial obstacles.

In the letter, Revere’s mayor rips Boston’s health authorities for what he sees as a lack of communication and collaboration. He said Revere city leaders found out about plans to convert the Quality Inn Hotel on Morris Street when a recovery coach left a voicemail at a city office set up to battle substance use disorder.

“With no prior notice whatsoever, we were taken aback by the message’s announcement that the Quality Inn would begin operating imminently as a homeless transitional center with over 150 beds,” said Arrigo. “At this point, I do even know how many beds BPHC is contemplating using at the Quality Inn.”

He added, “Simply put, the level of disorganization from BPHC regarding this effort is appalling.”

Arrigo said Revere has made repeated attempts to connect with the Boston Public Health Commission and other Boston officials.

“At this point it is clear that our hopes of an organized plan of action would reveal itself have been dashed by the BPHC’s inability to produce contingency and operational documentation that ought to come standard with such a sensitive initiative,” he said. “It is also clear that little to no planning was undertaken in advance of the relocation of unhoused individuals from Melnea Cass Boulevard.”

Janey’s office did not immediately comment on Arrigo’s letter on Tuesday. Over the summer, the city, citing security concerns, shut down a station, located in a fenced-off lot on Atkinson Street, which was created to meet the basic needs of people who are homeless and battling drug addiction. The “comfort station” provided access to portable toilets, hand-washing sinks, and outreach services in the area. Janey recently acknowledged a task force set up to tackle the problems of Mass. and Cass would have to be revamped.

And business owners in the area continue to call for action to address the problems of Mass. and Cass, describing an atmosphere of fear and a neighborhood under siege.

The situation is so dire that a Pop Warner football team was prompted to merge with another program in part because their home field, Clifford Park, which is located about a half-mile from the Mass. and Cass intersection, was so strewn with needles. Coaches and players had to deal with other quality of life problems related to Mass. and Cass, such as human feces on the ground or players witnessing overdoses.

Revere is just the latest of Boston’s neighbors to push back on the city’s plans to address its opioid crisis.

The rebuilding of the bridge to Long Island, where former mayor Martin J. Walsh had promised a rehabilitation campus, looms large in any conversation about Mass. and Cass. But that proposal is complicated by a protracted legal battle with neighboring Quincy, where officials and residents remain fiercely opposed to constructing a new span.

The bridge was abruptly closed in 2014 because it was deemed unsafe, upending addiction treatment services long offered there. Residents were evacuated off the island. Residents and business owners in the Mass. and Cass area said conditions deteriorated after the bridge closed.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.