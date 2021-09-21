R.I. will allow unvaccinated health care workers to work if they’re critical to patient needs

The state had previously given workers an Oct. 1 deadline to get vaccinated, unless they have an approved medical exemption, or they would not be allowed to work. The announcement Tuesday provided some leeway to that edict in the most dire situations, and comes after leaders of some facilities said they worried the deadline would worsen staffing shortages.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will allow health care workers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to work even after Oct. 1 if there’s a risk to quality of care in their absence, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The reprieve comes with a number of caveats: Health care facilities would have to demonstrate that unvaccinated health care workers are critical to patient needs. Anyone who’s not complying is subject to enforcement on Oct. 1. And if an unvaccinated worker has to work beyond Oct. 1 to address that risk to quality of care, their employer would have 30 days to ensure the role is filled by a fully vaccinated health care worker, the state said. They’ll also have to ensure that new hires are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is all about staying oriented on health outcomes, and ultimately what’s best for the patient,” said Tom McCarthy, the executive director of the state Department of Health’s COVID response.

According to the latest state Department of Health survey, 87 percent of health care workers are vaccinated, an increase of 10 percentage points since early September.

Asked about what would happen beyond those 30 days, McCarthy said the state had learned during the COVID pandemic to be responsive to the changing environment.

“But given what we know today about our hospital capacity, and the Delta variant, the expectation is 30 days is when we begin to escalate the enforcement,” McCarthy said.

Facilities will have to file action plans. Those plans will have to address getting unvaccinated health care workers their shots within 30 days; demonstrating that unvaccinated staff are only doing so to mitigate a risk to quality of patient care; and specifying temporary infection prevention measures.

McCarthy added in an interview there would be some degree of transparency about what facilities and providers have been vaccinated.

“Those Rhode Islanders who are fortunate enough to make decisions will know who is compliant and leverage that in their decision making,” McCarthy said. He added: “We want to make sure everyone has access to a facility that’s safe from COVID.”

The enforcement applies to workers in state-licensed health care facilities, as well as health care providers — such as primary care doctors — outside those facilities. That includes private and public institutions and includes everything from hospitals to nursing homes.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.